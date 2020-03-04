[Federal Aviation officers on scene of Tuesday aircraft crash]

OCONEE, CO, GA (WOLO)–The Federal Aviation Administration is on the floor Wednesday at the scene of a plane crash.

The FAA says 3 individuals are useless after a flight from Columbia to Tuscaloosa, Alabama crashed close to Athens, Georgia.

The FAA confirmed the plane crashed about three-35 p-m on Tuesday.

Air Visitors Controllers shed get hold of with the aircraft as it was traveling around Oconee County, say officers.

According to officers with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, in Georgia, they have recognized the passengers on the plane but are not releasing their names at this time.