Federal Coronavir Strategy Continues to Help States Change, Then Change Again – News – The Palm Beach Post

The nation’s highest federal disease organization had just begun activating groups in nine states that were still relatively coronavir-free, with new orders from the White House coronavir task force last week: transferring resources to Tennessee and Nebraska and doubling New Mexico and North Dakota. .

Then, three days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drew up a new plan to extend a more targeted approach to all 50 states on an uncertain schedule.

The strategy whip, documented by meeting notes and internal slides obtained by the U.S. TODAY, comes after weeks from states and public health experts that have issued alerts about the need for federal guidance on testing issues and how to increase public health personnel to track coronavirus exposure.

Recent exchange rate corrections are a sign of chaos associated with federal plans to help states return to some normalcy, as the national shutdown needed to slow the spread of the virus extends to its second month.

The federal state’s state resumption plan is based on the strength of local public health networks, for which the CDC has long issued national guidelines.

How the federal government seeks to achieve its goals has been a moving goal.

In some cases, records and interviews show that a White House working group instructed the CDC to change course and blinded veteran health officials at the agency, leaving some states in the dark what help can be expected from Washington.

Local officials in New Mexico, for example, say they have still not begun cooperating with CDC groups on the ground with any new initiatives or received clarification of the state’s federal plan.

“We are working to find out more about the White House on how many CDC people are being deployed where and when, and what they are just doing to us,” Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, said in an email on Thursday.

At the CDC, Dr. Henry Walke – who is involved in coordination with states – has said since the start of the pandemic that the agency has directed hundreds of scientists and public health experts to work with government officials in their response.

They have provided guidance and technical expertise from all laboratory tests to tracing infected contacts.

“Everything is changing rapidly in this pandemic,” Walke told the U.S. TODAY, describing the changing focus as merely the development of the agency’s efforts. “We launch as quickly as we can to meet needs. During.”

Critics say government re-opening plans often lack key details that prolong the series of federal failures circulating the nation after the outbreak began.

“This is a sign of a bigger problem: the lack of conscious strategic thinking,” said Dr. Tara O’Toole, who helped develop pandemic response plans under former President Barack Obama at the Department of Homeland Security. “There is no clear direction and the CDC is in a subsidiary.”

“This is a continuous timeline”

The CDC’s original “community protection” teams fan nine low-risk states, including Wyoming, Kentucky and Minnesota, to help prevent future load points and gauges if they had reliable testing.

The White House pilot program on 16 April then targeted four low-risk states – two of which were already on the Community list – plus three cities: New York, Detroit and Boston.

Officials hoped to trace the virus in vulnerable populations, to test health workers, and to find out how much of the virus antibodies people could return to work, according to internal CDC documents received by the U.S. TODAY.

A senior CDC official spoke at the meeting in notes about a task explained by White House Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx in an effort to prove that we have not slept in the switch.

White House spokesman Judd Deere declined to comment on this article.

The program was to run for two weeks and provide federal officials with an idea of ​​how to expand to all 50 states, internal data shows. Instead, it only took a few days before the order came to expand it. It is unclear who made the decision.

The nauseous Dr. Anne Schuchat, CDC executive director, passed the news to staff earlier this week via a conference call. He announced an official hearing asking him to remain anonymous.

The official said FEMA would be at the forefront of the latest effort. FEMA declined to comment and referred the questions back to the CDC. Walke reiterated that the agency has developed strategies to meet national needs since the outbreak began.

The White House’s extensive plan to reopen America requires states to rely on surveillance data to help monitor COVID-19 disease alongside strong local virus testing.

Public health experts recommend comprehensive tracing of contacts of infected people so that they can be isolated to prevent new infections.

Working for just a few days with the Tennessee Emergency Operations Center during a four-state beta program, Walke said the agency was able to understand the state’s need for contract trackers over the next month. It helps the state to replenish its workforce.

In North Dakota, the CDC already had teams developing a testing strategy for nursing homes that are particularly vulnerable to deadly flying, and the agency was able to strengthen its work in the state.

Walke did not give specific dates for the agency to have groups focusing on similar efforts in all 50 states, or to explain why the working group immediately selected these four states.

“This is a continuous timeline,” he said. “We’re not going to make four spaces and stop and then write the paper.”

“It’s a Wish List”

The federal guidelines of the states, which make their own decisions on reopening, have been widely criticized as too loose. The White House plan sets out general criteria for when states can move between outbreaks, and large-scale reopening requires adequate hospital and testing capacity.

The result is a continuation of the decentralization of approaches seen since the outbreak began, when states closed schools and issued permanence orders at home at various times.

In Georgia, for example, Prime Minister Brian Kempen’s announcement this week that he will quickly reopen businesses, including bowling alleys, gyms and hair salons, has been criticized by many, including the mayor of the state’s largest city, Atlanta. Ultimately, President Trump questioned the validity of his plan.

Public health experts find it worrying that the federal government has not provided clear guidance to resource-constrained or overburdened communities who want to prepare for the next response phase.

Jeremy Konyndyk, who led the Obama administration’s response to the Ebola outbreak, said the Trump administration’s plan to reopen America is not only too vague, but wrongly shifts federal responsibility to the states.

It places high expectations on states around goals like testing enlargement, regardless of how they are supposed to get there, said Konyndyk, now a senior fellow at the Global Development Center.

“The hard part is: How are you going to do that?” he said. “In that sense, it’s not really a plan. It’s a wish list. “

Brett Murphy and Letitia Stein are journalists on the US TODAY Research Table. Contact Brett at brett.murphy@usatoday.com or @brettMmurphy and Letitia at lstein@usatoday.com, @LetitiaStein, by phone or signal at 813-524-0673.

