Federal employees have made an emergency request in court to discuss President Trump’s impeachment. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) has issued an injunction against the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) advising workers to stay away from the exchange of views on the impeachment process.

But now that Parliament has charged Trump and the Senate trial is underway, it seems impossible for government employees (or anyone in the matter) to avoid discussions about what is arguably the biggest political news story of the decade. Join the 1939 Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from pursuing politics or campaigning at work. This means no campaign and no invitation to donate.

But does the Hatch Act prohibit federal employees from speaking about impeachment? And does this hinder their First Amendment rights? AFGE’s deputy general counsel, Ward Morrow, said: “If you enforce OSC advice under the current conditions, it will examine staff for the next 100 years. It’s everything anyone’s talking about, especially in Washington.”

Add to that the fact that the OSC is run by a Trump officer who probably has his own biased agenda and that you have an ethical conflict in your hands. AFGE argues that the discussion about the impeachment process itself is not a violation of the Hatch Act: it only discusses relevant news that affects the government for which these employees work.

The OSC believes that the impeachment debate is tantamount to the discussion about Trump itself, and impeachment opinions become presidential judgments that show bias. Everything boils down to it: is impeachment an assessment of the character (and thus of the elections) or is it just a discussion about a current legislative process?

Federal employees are currently prohibited from using the terms “resistance” and “resistance”, which they describe as “inseparable from the election success (or failure) of the president”. This also means that all Star Wars conversations are on the table, right? The AFGE argues that these terms are not inherently political, but at this point everything becomes an endless debate about semantics.

Ultimately, the discussion about impeachment appears to be inevitable, since it affects those directly employed in the administration. The OSC is ultimately the burning dog’s meme that says, “Everything is fine.”

America’s promise is that of life, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness. And deep in that pursuit is the inalienable right to talk shit about your boss. I mean, it’s not exactly the fine print (and you should probably keep your voice quieter in the break room), but complaining about our overlords is a unique bonding experience.

However, this goes far beyond that, and federal employees should be allowed to discuss an extremely stressful and sensitive situation that affects them not only as federal employees but also as Americans.

