Federal Fed Pumps Another $ 1.5 million in the Repo market

The Federal Reserve promised to unleash a torrent of liquidity on Thursday to combat what it described as “highly unusual alterations in the Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak.”

The New York Federal Reserve Bank said in a statement this week that it would provide an additional $ 1 trillion in deposits, cash loans secured by US government securities.

The first $ 500 billion of a three-month replacement was offered today at 13.30. On Friday, a second round of $ 3 billion worth of deposits and a replacement of $ 500 million for a new month will be offered. These three-month and one-month rest operations will continue weekly for the remainder of the month, at least.

That adds to the $ 175 billion in overnight repo transactions and at least $ 45 billion in two-week repayment operations currently offered by the Fed twice a week.

In addition, the Fed announced that the Fed would expand the scope of its “reserve management” program by buying $ 60 billion worth of Treasury bonds to include long-term treasures and other Treasury securities. Before today, the program had to buy only short-term Treasurers.

“Specifically, the desk plans to distribute reservation management purchases in eleven sectors, including nominal coupons, bills, inflation-protected treasury securities and floating-rate notes,” the New York Fed said in a statement.