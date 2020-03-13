Federal-funded studies show the ‘hours’ of coronavirus airborne survival

A peer-reviewed study at Princeton University has found that the new coronavirus can, in fact, survive on its own “for days” at a time.

“Our results indicate that HCoV-19 aerosol and aerosol transmission is plausible, as the virus may remain viable in aerosols for several hours and on surfaces for up to days,” says the summary:

HCoV-19 (SARS-2) has caused> 88,000 reported diseases with a current fatal death rate of ~ 2%. Here, the stability of viable HCoV-19 on surfaces and aerosols is investigated compared to SARS35 CoV-1. In general, the stability is very similar between HCoV-19 and SARS-CoV-1.

It was detected that viable viruses could be detected in aerosols up to 3 hours after erosion, up to 4 hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to 2-3 days in plastic and stainless steel. HCoV-19 and SARS-CoV-1 showed similar half-lives in aerosols, with median estimates around 2.7 hours.

The two viruses show relatively long viability in stainless steel and polypropylene compared to copper or cardboard. Our results indicate that HCoV-19 aerosol and aerosol transmission is plausible, as the virus may remain viable in aerosols for several hours and on surfaces for up to days.

In a simple speech, the study, which is currently being reviewed by Princeton University, has found that the virus can survive by floating in the air for up to three hours and up to three days in both plastic and stainless steel. These results mean that containing the global pandemic known as the new coronavirus or, officially, “COVID-19”, could be much more difficult than previously thought.

The World Health Organization has stated that they are “deeply concerned about both the alarming levels of diffusion and severity, and the alarming levels of inaction” in response to the contagion. As states across the country begin closing public meetings and issuing health alerts, the federal government is struggling to find adequate measures to test victims and develop a vaccine.

In recent days, President Donald Trump has responded with financial aid, an increase in efforts to test the sick and develop a vaccine and a call for non-party national unity in the face of the global health crisis.