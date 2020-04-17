Federal judge denies Roger Stone’s new trial and rejects assertion that the jury is biased

A federal judge denied a new trial Thursday with President Trump’s Associate MP Roger Stone after ruling that his November jury chief was essentially prejudicial to him. Stone demanded a new trial after a post and tweet by Foreperson who criticized Mr. Trump, and his policy was uncovered.

In her 81-page opinion, Judge Amy Berman Jackson determined that Foreperson’s post on Trump could not be considered evidence of a clear prejudice against Stone.

“In the absence of a clear statement about Stone, the defense throws a debate about biases for some blends of” anti-stone and anti-Trump sentiment, “she said. “But tying them together in a sentence does not make them identical. Evidence of an” explicit prejudice “against Stone is zero, and a new trial is obtained based on the defendant’s implied or inferred prejudice. Attempts to try will fail. “

After a sudden withdrawal by the prosecutor of the Stone case on February 12, 2020, Forperson’s comments became apparent, protesting the Justice Department’s decision to dismiss the decision disregarding criminal recommendations to Stone.

Chosen by another jury to speak on behalf of the jury, the foreperson decided to make a statement that day to defend the prosecutor, saying to Facebook that “ they are of maximum intelligence, integrity. , And acted with respect for our system. ” justice. “She was portrayed by a biased and conservative media figure after Mr. Trump and posts and tweets critical of his policy were unearthed.

An example of her post was provided to the court by the defense. On January 30, 2019, shortly after Stone’s arrest, Foreperson retweeted the person who wrote it. “Roger Stone is all about discussing a review of the use of force guidelines. Not Alton Sterling, not Eric Gardner, not Walter Scott, Sandra Brand… but think Roger Stone !!!”

On August 2, she shared an Atlantic article on Twitter titled “I’m Tired of Being Called Racist,” saying, “Stop being a racist. Co-signing and advocacy by the rhetoric of the racist and its racist makes you a racist. It refers to the void. “

The day after the prosecution resigned, President Trump also joined the prosecution. “Now there seems to have been some prejudice in the Roger Stone case, the frontline of the jury,” he wrote. “Add it to everything else. This doesn’t look good to the” justice “department. ”

The next day, Stone demanded a new trial, alleging that he was dishonest about her political prejudice during the jury’s selection, and thus mistreated her role as the jury’s chief.

On February 25, Jackson held a hearing on Stone’s request, calling a jury from Stone’s trial in November. Jackson asked two other juries, randomly selected by the judges from the trial, about her actions and potential prejudices. Two unidentified juries said they had not witnessed any misconduct on her part.

When asked if he answered the jury’s question honestly, Mr. Foreperson said, “I don’t remember all the tweets and shares, so I can’t remember.” Honest answer. “

Mr. Trump weighed again during the hearing. “A jury is rarely as polluted as its predecessor in the Roger Stone case. Look at her background. She never revealed her” trump “and hatred for Stone. She was totally biased like a judge, “Trump tweeted. . “Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Look sadly!”

After all, Jackson was not persuaded by Stone’s allegations that his boss tainted the case on suspicion of political prejudice. “ The court found that the questioner did not answer incorrectly in the questionnaire or incorrect answer, did not commit cheating during the trial, and the defendant did a careful investigation to find the information, ” Jackson said. I admitted that. ”

“Thus, the court concludes, in its discretion, that the defense did not provide a basis for a new trial under Rule 33 and did not provide a reason to believe there was a” serious miscarriage of justice. ” “

In November 2019, a federal jury convicted him of seven blockade charges in November 2019 in a Russian investigation of former special adviser Robert Mueller, falsifying statements and falsifying witnesses. Was sentenced to 40 months in prison. The judge added that Stone, currently on bail, ordered the prison bureau to surrender himself when instructed by the probation office, but had two weeks to appeal her decision.

As part of her order, Jackson freed Stone and his legal team from gag orders, banning him from speaking to the media and posting on social media.

