federal-jury-awards-$five.2-million-to-person-who-said-he-was-overwhelmed,-pressured-to-confess-to-gang-rape

A federal jury Tuesday awarded $five.two million to a guy who claims two retired Chicago law enforcement officers conquer him into a confession for his part in a September 1982 gang rape and assault.

Jurors awarded $four million to Stanley Wrice in compensatory damages and $1.2 million in punitive damages.

All together, the jury found in Wrice’s favor on two of the 3 claims brought by Wrice. On a third, they sided with the officers — Sgt. John Byrne and Peter Dignan.

Byrne and Dignan worked underneath notorious Law enforcement Cmdr. Jon Burge at the time of Wrice’s arrest.

While Wrice was freed just after 31 a long time in jail, a Cook dinner County decide in 2014 denied Wrice a “certificate of innocence,” declaring there was “substantial evidence” he “actively participated” in the assault at his South Aspect household.

Wrice’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, instructed jurors weighing in on the federal civil scenario that her client was convicted in a “grave miscarriage of justice” that took many years to be corrected whilst the serious perpetrators of the crime got off with light sentences.

Andrew Hale, a law firm symbolizing the two officers, explained to jurors “Stanley Wrice was thoroughly charged” and “properly convicted.”

The assault in dilemma took location in Wrice’s next-ground attic in the early-morning hours of Sept. nine, 1982, data show. The sufferer was sexually assaulted, beaten and burned with the iron on her deal with, neck, breasts, legs and buttocks.

However Wrice was in the home and went upstairs 2 times — viewing the lady on a bed with many other individuals — Wrice has insisted he did not see, hear or suspect nearly anything was amiss. Bonjean stated to jurors that Wrice’s house was a “party dwelling,” in which young people usually carried on and produced noise. Hale instructed that defied perception.

Bonjean also mentioned Wrice remaining at one place to simply call his girlfriend from a pay cell phone.

When he was arrested and taken in for questioning, Wrice promises Byrne and Dignan tortured him till he gave a confession to a prosecutor. He explained Byrne strike him in the head with a flashlight and Dignan strike him with a rubber item. Bonjean explained it in court as a “rubber billy club or a hose” that was flexible, challenging and coated in tape.

“They just kept hitting me,” Wrice insisted in the course of a preceding hearing in December 2013. “Hitting me, hitting me, hitting me.”

Prepare dinner County Decide Richard Walsh granted Wrice a new criminal trial in December 2013 right after important witnesses took again their testimony. Prosecutors then claimed they could not prove guilt outside of a acceptable doubt simply because witnesses have been not obtainable, cooperative or had recanted. Wrice walked totally free.

Nevertheless, the future drop, Prepare dinner County Decide Thomas Byrne denied Wrice a “certificate of innocence,” declaring there was “substantial evidence” that Wrice “actively participated” in the assault.