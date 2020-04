Federal Reserve Events | National Post

*** Indicates a new entry. ————————————————

FOMC MEETING DATES:

2020

April 28-29 (second day: press release 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; news conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

June 9-10 (second day: press release 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; news conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

July 28-29 (second day: statement released 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; news conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

September 15-16 (second day: press release 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; news conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

November 4-5 (second day: press release 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; news conference expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

December 15-16 (second day: statement released 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; news conference expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

2021

January 26-27 (second day: press release 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; news conference expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN JEROME POWELL

OTHER FED OFFICIALS

Wednesday, April 22

NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of New York Executive Vice President Daleep Singh speaks on “The New York Fed Actions Related to COVID-19” in a webinar hosted by the Long Island Association and Newsday, 1000 EDT / 1400 GMT. Text and moderated Q&A are expected. RSVP: Shelley Pitterson, shelley.pitterson@ny.frb.org

Thursday, April 23

NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives a warm welcome before “The Fed and Main Street During the Coronavirus Pandemic” virtual forum, 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT. RSVP is online: https://www.newyorkfed.org/newsevents/events/regional_outreach/2020/0423-2020. Contact: Desmond Lee, 212 720 2416 or desmond.lee@ny.frb.org

Tuesday, May 5th

CHICAGO – The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is holding a drop-in media conference call, 0900 CDT / 1000 EDT / 1400 GMT. RSVP: Mike Adleman, 312 322 2934 or michael.adelman@chi.frb.org

Thursday, May 7th

PHILADELPHIA – The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks at “COVID-19 Federal Results Response” at Chicago Council on Global Affairs, 1500 CDT / 1600 EDT / 2000 GMT. By Zoom. Text is available. Expect Q&A by Audience. No media Q&A. Contact: Daneil Mazone, daneil.mazone@phil.frb.org

Thursday-Friday, July 16-17

VICTOR, Idaho – Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans spoke before the Global Interd dependence Center Twelfth Annual Rocky Mountain Economic Summit. Schedule, other details TBA. Teton Springs Lodge and Spa, 10 Warm Creek Lane. Information: https: //www.interd dependence.org/events/browse/twelfth-annual-rocky-mountain-economic-summit/

Federal Open Market Committee Meeting (FOMC) Minutes: (Wednesday dates, unless otherwise noted)

2020:

(1400 EDT / 1800 GMT)

May 20 (for April 28-29 meeting)

July 1 (for June 9-10 meeting)

August 19 (for July 28-29 meeting)

October 7 (for the September 15-16 meeting)

(1400 EST / 1900 GMT)

November 25 (for November 4-5 meeting)

2021:

January 6 (for December 15-16, 2020 meeting)

Beige Book (Wednesday dates)

2020:

(1400 EDT / 1800 GMT)

May 27, July 15, September 2, October 21

(1400 EST / 1900 GMT)

December 2 United States Federal Reserve Quarterly Financial Accounts (Z.1)

Thursday, June 11, at 1200 EDT / 1600 GMT —————————————————

VOTING MEMBERS: 2020

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis president 2021

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago president

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president

