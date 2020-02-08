Federer and Nadal break the attendance record in & # 39; Match in Africa & # 39;

% MINIFYHTMLafbb7c71e7e6b272923d409862a1d2a111%

Superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal set a new attendance record for a tennis match when more than 51,000 spectators showed up to watch lifelong rivals play a friendly exhibition in South Africa.

A crowd of 51,954 spectators attended the Cape Town stadium on Friday night for the highly anticipated game in Africa, which Federer won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.



The exhibition raised $ 3.5 million for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports preschool education in six countries in South Africa, including South Africa, the home of Federer’s mother.

“It was a pleasure to share the field with Rafa (Nadal) again, but the first time here in beautiful Cape Town in South Africa. It means a lot more and … it really is very, very special on many levels, “said the Swiss player after the game.

Friday’s audience, the largest ever recorded for a tennis match, broke the previous record of 42,517 in November when Federer played against German Alexander Zeverev in another exhibition in Mexico City.

The organizers said the demand for the Federer-Nadal party was around 200,000 card requests.

“We have done our best as always,” said Nadal, number two in the world. “It is a lifetime experience to play in front of such an incredible audience in an incredible stadium. It was a great pleasure for me to be part of it.”

Federer drew a number of reputable friends along with the Spaniards to help overnight: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

For the main game, Federer and Gates worked together to beat Nadal and Noah 6-3 in a double set exhibition.

Comedian Noah spoke a lot about waste of good character. He shares a legacy similar to Federer. Both have Swiss parents and South African mothers.

“Roger is at a disadvantage. We are both half Swiss, half South African, so I am in his head. I know what he will do,” said Noah, who wore a pink shirt and a black headband for his partner Nadal to fit. He said before the game for the doubles.

Nadal has a 14-10 advantage over Federer in the final, leading 10-4 in his meetings in Grand Slams and 24-16 in his career games. Five years younger, the Spaniard was able to beat the record of 20 Grand Slams by Federer.

“I hope to play a little more,” said world number three Federer. “We will see how much more. But there is still much to wait.”

Federer, Noah and Nadal pose for a group photo after the match in Africa at the Cape Town Stadium, South Africa (Photo by Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

