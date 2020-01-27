Federer warns of Sandgren as Djokovic Sport

Swiss Roger Federer returns individually against Australian John Millman on the fifth day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2020. – AFP pic

MELBOURNE, January 27 – Roger Federer has seen most of the top players on tour but has never seen his Australian Open quarter-final opponent Tenny Sandgren, and he’s worried about the American as he tries to make a possible duel against Novak Djokovic against the last prepare four.

The Swiss swept a record in the round of 16 at Melbourne Park for the 15th time after fighting for the first time against Hungarian Martin Fucsovics.

Tomorrow he is going from head to toe with the last American in the men’s draw, who has denied his world ranking of 100 by beating Matteo Berrettini [8th] and Fabio Fognini [12th].

The Australian Open are Sandgren’s favorite major and he came out of nowhere to reach the quarter-finals in 2018 and eventually lost to South Korean Chung Hyeon.

Federer has never played the 28-year-old and does not underestimate the challenge because he wants to win his first Grand Slam since Melbourne in 2018 and the seventh in Australia.

“I wonder why he isn’t ranked higher, to be honest. Every time I see him play, I feel like he plays very well. He has a lot of things in his game that he deserves to be higher, ”said number three in the world.

“I didn’t follow him very closely. I mean, I remember he played Chung in the quarters the last time I played the semi-finals to play Chung with his bubbles and all that.

“I remember watching that closely because maybe I wanted to play the winner.”

Federer, who won a 21st Grand Slam title, also watched Sandgren tame the brand new Italian Fognini yesterday.

“It was impressive how he was competing. I’m looking forward to a difficult question. “

The chances are very good for the 38-year-old. Federer has won all of the 14 quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Sandgren said he was just happy to have another chance at a big tournament.

“To be able to play in a big stadium, to play in front of a lot of people because I played a lot of tennis in front of very few people. The fact that I can do that seems to get the best out of tennis in me, ”he said.

“It seems that if I play pretty well, I have a chance.”

“Huge advantage”

It’s about a semi-final against Djokovic or Canadian Milos Raonic.

The Serb made good contacts when striving for a record title and a 17th slam crown, but he has to defeat one of the largest servers in the game.

So far, Raonic, who has not beaten Djokovic in nine previous attempts, has played 59 service games and still has to break to pump out 82 aces.

“Obviously it is a big advantage if you hit serves from this height. You can hit any angle, anything you really want,” said Djokovic. “That puts a lot of pressure on your opponent.”

He said the other big servers, John Isner and Ivo Karlovic, might have the Raonic advantage, but the Canadian is a better engine on the pitch.

“If the returnee puts the ball back into play, I think Raonic is better than those two,” he said. “But I have a feeling you might be able to read his serve better than Isner and Karlovic.”

Raonic has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, but has had success in Melbourne, reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and three more times, including last year.

“I think we play quite the opposite and he has done a good job in the past to neutralize my serve,” said Djokovic’s 32nd seed.

“So I have to really concentrate and dictate my things really well.” – AFP