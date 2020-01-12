Federica Brignone wins the combined World Cup event; Mikaela Shiffrin drives out

Loading...

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, AUSTRIA – Federica Brignone won an Alpine World Cup combination on Sunday after most top riders, including Mikaela Shiffrin, had not had a difficult Super G start.

Shiffrin was halfway through the air in the morning when she couldn’t finish a race for the first time in almost two years.

Brignone is now Shiffrin’s closest, if still distant, challenger in the overall World Cup ranking. With one win she won ahead of Petra Vlhova, who had lost a ski in her Super-G.

Brignone, who protected her lead from the morning Super-G, had a solid 0.15-second slalom run ahead of Wendy Holdener, the two-time world champion in combination.

In third place was Marta Bassino 0.82 behind her Italian team-mate Brignone. The same racers were the three fastest on a Super-G circuit where a number of Olympic and world gold medalists competed against each other.

Shiffrin slipped on her left hip as she tried to turn sharply and put pressure on the icy snow with her right ski. Seconds earlier, the bumpy surface had thrown her right ski off track and forced her to rebalance.

The American star appeared to be unharmed and stood at the track for a moment to think about her disturbing race outcome.

The last time Shiffrin did not finish a race was a World Cup slalom in January 2018 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Shiffrin’s biggest rival, Slovak Vlhova, lost a ski in a bumpy curve and crashed. She drove to the finish line apparently unharmed.

The downhill Olympic and world champions, Sofia Goggia and Ilka Stuhec, also went into the difficult middle distance.

Michelle Gisin, who defeated Shiffrin for the 2018 Olympic title in alpine combination when Holdener took bronze, flew through a closely positioned goal.

Super-G can be more unpredictable than downhill runs because racers don’t train on the track. During an early morning inspection, they only look at the gate setting up close.

Brignone avoided prolonging the season with consistent results. Her twelfth World Cup victory in her career was her fourth in combination. The other three have been in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in each of the last three seasons.

She now has five consecutive seasons with at least two race wins.

Holdener, who drove the fastest slalom time, took 35th place on the podium in the World Cup race, only three of which were victories.

A new format for the alpine combination was driven on Sunday, with the first starter also being the first to complete a new slalom course. Previously, the top 30 drivers started in reverse order, with the leader receiving the 30th use of a roughened slalom course.

