FedEx Cup prize fund could hit $100m as PGA bid to thwart rival golfing tour

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan expended a great deal of his yearly Gamers Championship state-of-the-tour handle working with threats from a spreading pandemic to a rival golfing tour.

Rory McIlroy won past year’s FedEx Cup to choose dwelling the $15m prize for 1st spot.

Of most speedy problem, Monahan stated ideas to stage the WGC Dell Match Participate in Championship in two weeks at Austin Country Club continue on “full velocity ahead” in spite of coronavirus concerns that prompted the host town to cancel a preferred music festival scheduled the 7 days in advance of the world’s leading 64 players head to city.

“This issue is so dynamic that you just have to go hour-to-hour, working day-to-working day, but proper now we have each assurance that we’ll be in Austin (Texas) for the occasion,” he reported.

The PGA Tour has taken a important very first step at thwarting threats of a rival Leading Golf League by announcing on Monday a new broadcast rights deal that will boost coffers to $7 billion by way of 2030, signaling a dramatic increase in purses.

Monahan introduced Tuesday that this week’s Gamers Championship purse will increase from $12.5 million to $15 million, with the winner having property $2.7 million. That foreshadows more compensation increases around the up coming 10 years, he said.

“I see us getting to $25 million (at The Players), and I see that undoubtedly by means of the time period, if not previously in the phrase,” Monahan stated, noting that the prize fund for the time-extensive FedEx Cup which doubled from $35 million to $70 million final yr could climb to “perhaps $100 million or more” in the not-way too-distant foreseeable future.

“That’s not a motivation, but that’s, generally speaking, the variety of progress that I envisioned for us to see for our athletes,” he mentioned.

“Our gamers have normally experienced the option to play for significant prize funds and for meaningful consequence out in this article, and that is only likely to keep on to improve and will mature at a speedier price thanks to that good guidance that we have… We know we have a profitable method, and that’s a little something that we are now in a place to accentuate. We could not feel better about our situation and our means to get more powerful in the ten years ahead.”

Really should any tour associates pick out to nevertheless signal on to contend in a proposed Premier Golfing League specific to begin in 2021, Monahan claimed the PGA Tour is poised to protect alone from an exodus of elite talent.

“We have rules in location that allow for us to shield the interests of our media partners, our sponsors and all of our constituents, and if we obtained to that point in time, we would just take actions to vigilantly protect this small business design,” he stated.

A PGA Tour activity pressure is managing coronavirus challenges and contingency designs on a circumstance-by-situation foundation. Fears of fueling a worldwide pandemic has induced some sporting activities to be cancelled, including the ATP Tour scuttling the BNP Paribas Open that was scheduled to start out Wednesday in Indian Wells, Calif.

Austin cancelled its once-a-year South By Southwest music festival next week, increasing problems that the Match Perform could possibly experience the same fate. Monahan mentioned the tour is getting ongoing discussions with the Austin mayor’s office environment and community wellbeing officers and that ideas to stage the WGC occasion as scheduled are continuing.

“If your area public overall health officials truly feel confident that all people can enter into a protected environment and that we are safeguarding the well-staying of all individuals on-web page that we’re likely to transfer forward,” he claimed.

“This actually is about a current market-to-market training and truly comprehension what community general public wellness officers, regional authorities officers, what is actually going on on the ground as a result of our event directors in each individual single market place wherever we engage in.”