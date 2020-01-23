FedEx officially starts Sunday delivery

divide

FedEx Ground added Sunday delivery to the home, the company said on Wednesday (January 22).

“Every day is now a delivery day at FedEx,” said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx president and chief operating officer, in a statement.

Sunday deliveries will extend to the majority of the U.S. population, serving approximately 7,700 households and 188 million people.

“Delivering seven days a week was critical to our success in the past high season as we experienced some of the busiest days in the company’s history, including shipping nearly 38 million packages on Cyber ​​Monday alone,” Subramaniam added added.

The company announced the announcement in May, pointing to the acceleration of e-commerce and online shopping. UPS also announced Sunday delivery will be added.

“With FedEx Ground delivering FedEx home delivery packages to most US residences on Sundays, we significantly increased our speed advantage at the start of the new year,” said Subramaniam.

“As more and more customers expect weekend delivery, this expansion of our network means that every day is now a FedEx delivery day,” he said.

Sunday delivery speeds up delivery by a day or two. This is a particular advantage with medical and perishable items. FedEx Ground said it was faster and more expansive than UPS Ground.

The company launched deliveries on Sunday during the 2019 holiday season and saw growth of 42 percent in December over the previous year. It brought packages from Black Friday to Christmas Eve in almost eight million homes.

Almost 18 percent of FedEx Ground’s deliveries arrived a day earlier. FedEx Ground said it “maintained transit time standards all year round and set a higher standard than our main competitor.”

Amazon lifted the ban on FedEx Ground as a third-party shipping option. On Tuesday (January 14), Amazon told retailers that they could use the FedEx Ground network again to place orders through Amazon Prime. The carrier was blocked shortly before Christmas and for a few weeks afterwards.

