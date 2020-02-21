[fedex-worker-lucky-to-be-alive-soon-after-falling-75-feet-off-bridge-while-helping-stranded-driver]

A delivery driver is lucky to be alive following he fell off a bridge while hoping to help a stranded driver.

Jeremiah Cribb fell 75 toes off a bridge when he experimented with to stay clear of acquiring strike by a tractor-trailer.

A picture from rescue staff displays in which he landed.

“I maintain getting flashbacks. I am not intended to be listed here appropriate now,” Cribb claimed.

Cribb claimed he was on the highway headed to make a supply for FedEx when he saw a stranded driver stopped in the suitable lane.

He stopped to support but, quickly following, a tractor-trailer started off heading straight towards him.

“I was flashing my light on and off and he was in the left lane. He did not merge and we didn’t know if he was gonna strike the auto, but I kinda had a experience that he was and he went and he smashed into the vehicle,” Cribb reported.

But just before that, Cribb experienced by now jumped in excess of the median.

“I kinda laid there due to the fact I was worried my back was broke,” he said.

“He assumed that he was leaping into a grass median that was at the exact peak,” Salisbury Fireplace Division Battalion Main Nicholas Martin explained.

Jacob Vodochodsky was a single of the firefighters who rappelled down to get Cribb.

“I gave him a small pinch on the leg due to the fact the way he was laying there appeared like he may possibly have been paralyzed from that fantastic of a slide,” Vodochodsky said.

But other than some shortness of breath and dizziness, Cribb was high-quality. He was even able to stand up.

“To be honest, that is fully miraculous,” Martin said.

“Words and phrases won’t be able to explain it. I’m however making an attempt to wrap my head all over it,” Cribb mentioned.

It took crisis responders about 45 minutes to get him to security.

He’s recovering from a number of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.