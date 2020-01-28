Feds accuse Harvard scientist of hiding ties with China

Federal prosecutors accuse a Harvard scientist of having hidden his connections with China.

Dr. Joseph Lieber, 60, will appear on Tuesday in the federal court in Boston on charges of making a materially false, fictitious or fraudulent statement to investigators. Lieber is chairman of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University.

Federal prosecutors claim that Lieber raised hundreds of thousands of dollars after executing agreements as a “strategic scientist” with Wuhan University of Technology and joining China’s so-called “Thousand Talent Plan”, according to a federal statement.

Prosecutors claim that Lieber did not disclose the links when questioned by investigators.

In addition, Yanqing Ye, 29, is accused of identifying herself as a student in Boston, while in reality she was a lieutenant in the People’s Liberation Army.

You are accused of fraud and false statements and act as an agent of a foreign government.

Prosecutors also announced a charge on Zaosong Zheng 30 on Tuesday for alleged attempt to smuggle biological research from the United States and China, and to make false statements.

The American lawyer Andrew Lelling announces the charges this morning to the federal court in Boston.

