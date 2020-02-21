[fed’s-bostic:-no-will-need-to-‘do-anything’-with-latest-plan-stance]



FILE Photograph: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta walks into the three-working day “Issues for Financial Policy” convention in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

February 21, 2020

(Reuters) – The U.S. economy is established to mature at a 2.00% to two.25% annualized rate this yr and any disruption to exercise from the coronavirus outbreak will be quick-lived, Atlanta Federal Reserve Lender President Raphael Bostic stated on Friday.

Talking on CNBC, Bostic included that he believes the Fed’s recent coverage stance, with its benchmark fascination level set in a vary of 1.50% to 1.75% is ideal and he has no impulse to “do anything” with it at this time.

(Reporting By Dan Burns Enhancing by Chizu Nomiyama)