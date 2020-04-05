Fed’s Bullard says another coronavirus economic relief bill may not be needed

WASHINGTON – A top U.S. official said The Federal Reserve on Sunday approved a $ 2.3 trillion economic relief bill approved by Congress and that an additional relief effort would not be necessary if support efforts were properly implemented.

“I think this one is a good fit for the situation,” said President St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank James Bullard told CBS “Face the Nation” when asked if further legislation was needed.

“I think you get the right amount of resources,” he added. “The challenge is how you can get that to the right people who are really confused. That’s the risk of implementation you have here.”

U.S. lawmakers have said they plan to push for more legislation to respond to pandemics.

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell told the Associated Press Friday he wants the next measure of relief to focus on health care, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – the Democrat’s top congresswoman – said lawmakers which should focus on further economic relief.

If relief efforts are well executed, there is no reason to think that the U.S. economy cannot have a sharp turnaround, Bullard said. “There is nothing wrong with the economy itself,” he said, noting that people were asked to stay home.

Bullard said that switching to the universal test for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, could aid recovery by providing clarity on who can move freely and fully participate in economy.

He also said an emergency small business lending program that was a key part of the final economic proposal could be useful.

“I think there is a lot of potential for the program to be successful,” Bullard said.

That program dropped to a rocky start on Friday, with some big banks saying they were not ready to start processing applications. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Nick Zieminski)