[feds-hit-‘brazen’-lowell-rep.-nangle-with-28-count-corruption-indictment]

Lowell condition Rep. David Nangle is struggling with 28 federal costs for the “brazen” use of his business and lying to include individual loans and gambling debts in what prosecutors named “a systematic sample of theft and fraud.”

Nangle, 59, who attained $114,901 last 12 months as a single of Residence Speaker Robert DeLeo’s top rated lieutenants, is accused of raiding $70,000 from his campaign money, lying to acquire practically $400,000 in lender financial loans — all to aid protect particular debts and gambling losses at New England-region casinos, feds say.

Nangle, a Democrat symbolizing the 17th Middlesex District because 1999, was introduced from custody Tuesday right after pleading not responsible at U.S. District Court in Boston to 28 counts which include wire fraud, bank fraud, earning phony statements and filing phony tax returns. He paid a $25,000 bond and was requested to not gamble.

“This was not a momentary lapse of judgement,” U.S. Lawyer Andrew Lelling instructed reporters Tuesday. “This was a systematic sample of theft and fraud heading back again to at the very least 2014.”

BOSTON, MA: February 18, 2020: Consultant David Nangle leaves Moakley Federal Courtroom after facing a decide in Boston, Massachusetts. (Personnel picture by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

Rep. Dave Nangle’s fundraisers generally attracte leading state politicians. At his once-a-year steak and lobster function at Lenzi’s in Dracut in September 2018, Nangle shares the spotlight with Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

BOSTON, MA: February 18, 2020: The workplace of Agent David Nangle at the Massachusetts State Home in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff image by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, particular agent in cost of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston office environment, included Nangle’s “alleged misconduct, as outlined in this indictment, is brazen and broad-ranging.

“Let me be obvious: this is not a situation of mismanagement, sloppy accounting, or harmless problems. We believe that this was a deliberate, yearslong endeavor by Mr. Nangle to crack the rules he was sworn to uphold,” Bonavolonta said.

The indictment states Nangle utilized his election committee money to pay for approximately $six,000 in golfing club charges, rental autos to travel to casinos, cash withdrawals, flowers for his girlfriend, and personalized costs for which he was previously acquiring state reimbursements and gift cards.

Nangle also allegedly obscured the theft of marketing campaign cash to his committee treasurer and lied on 4 financial institution bank loan programs he utilized to pay back down debts, the feds said.

“Despite his wage and perks, Nangle was heavily in credit card debt, experienced very poor credit (with a credit history rating documented as minimal as 593), and experienced common dollars movement troubles as a outcome of extensive gambling at numerous casinos,” the indictment states.

Feds say Nangle gambled at six casinos in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and positioned thousands of bets on world wide web gambling web-sites.

Nangle was arrested at his Lowell dwelling Tuesday early morning by FBI and IRS brokers. William Connolly, Nangle’s legal professional, stated outside the courtroom his customer was informed of the investigation and will battle the charges.

“Dave Nangle is a good particular person,” Connolly stated. “He has proudly served the men and women of his district.”

Nangle did not discuss to reporters as he still left the courthouse.

Prosecutors also stated Nangle owed debts to two Massachusetts eating places, including $87,000 to a Dracut catering company and $10,000 to a Salisbury eatery. Nangle was also allegedly paid a full of $27,000 for bogus “consulting” products and services by a Billerica firm, and secured state funding for a Tyngsboro contractor for undertaking products and companies at his property for no expense, the feds reported.

5 counts of tax fraud stem from Nangle’s alleged use of a “Lowell Point out Employee” amongst 2014-19 to file untrue tax returns.

Lelling declined to share his feelings of Nangle’s indictment specified his place on the Property Committee on Ethics.

Nangle faces up to 30 yrs in jail on the financial institution fraud and untrue assertion expenses. He will not be essential to show up at a status meeting future month at federal court.