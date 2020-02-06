Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after a series of deaths

JACKSON, miss. (AP) – The Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into the Mississippi prison system after a number of inmates have been killed in recent months, officials said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are investigating conditions in four state prisons after the death of at least 15 inmates since late December. The investigation examines whether the state correction officers adequately protect the prisoners from physical harm and checks whether adequate health and suicide prevention services are available.

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Department’s investigation will specifically focus on conditions at the Mississippi State Prison in Parchman, the South Mississippi Correctional Institution, the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, the Justice Department said.

The Wilkinson facility houses state prisoners and the state pays a private company, the Management & Training Corporation, to operate it.

The use of such investigations to investigate law enforcement patterns and practices has been limited under the Trump administration compared to their use during the Obama administration.

Some of the deaths of inmates in the past few weeks have occurred in confrontations between inmates. Some were suicides.

Violence is a recurring problem in Mississippi prisons where many guards jobs are vacant. State Department of Corrections officials have been saying for years that it is difficult to find people who work as guards because they are poorly paid, work long hours, and are in dangerous conditions.

Southern Poverty Law Center deputy legal director Lisa Graybill said in a statement on Wednesday that Mississippi prisons “have a brutal history rooted in slavery and convict leasing.”

“It is time for the federal government to intervene and do what the Mississippi Department of Corrections has failed to do: end the violence and ensure humane living conditions,” said Graybill. “Dozens have died and hundreds of others live in poor conditions with stagnant wastewater at sub-zero temperatures as a result of … Mississippi’s neglect. Mississippi’s prisons are overcrowded, understaffed, and unsafe for anyone.”

Department of Health inspections have shown that Parchman has long had problems with broken sinks and toilets in cells, holes in cell walls, mold and mildew in showers, and hygiene issues in kitchens.

Entertainment mogul Jay-Z and rapper Yo Gotti pay lawyers who are suing the state on behalf of the inmates for detention conditions in the prisons. The lawsuit filed in mid-January states that prisons are “plagued by violence” and inmates are forced to live in dilapidated and dangerous conditions.

Republican governor Tate Reeves said in a state-of-the-state speech on January 27 that he had instructed the Corrections Department to take steps to shut down Parchman’s Unit 29, but the department has not indicated how long this will take.

Department’s provisional commissioner, Tommy Taylor, said after Reeves’s speech that Department 29 inmates have clean water to drink and warm water to shower. He said that some inmates had been banned from showering for several days while the prisons were closed due to violence. He said that those who were no longer in custody had the opportunity to shower and get new clothes.

Taylor also said toilets were being repaired and the crew were repairing holes through which rain could enter buildings. He said workers also repair electrical and heating problems.