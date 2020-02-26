[Fed’s Kaplan states unclear right now if coronavirus calls for U.S. fee alter: WSJ]



February 25, 2020

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan explained on Tuesday occasions are nevertheless as well fluid close to the coronavirus outbreak to say the U.S. central financial institution wants to decreased limited-term costs, the Wall Road Journal documented on Tuesday.

Kaplan explained when it arrives to central-financial institution desire-rate policy and the coronavirus, “it’s much too soon to make a judgment about how it may well relate to monetary policy,” according to the report.

“I still believe we are a range of months absent from becoming in a position to make the judgment” no matter whether a fee transform is essential, the WSJ described Kaplan as stating. (https://on.wsj.com/391l15E)

