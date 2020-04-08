WASHINGTON >> In an initial, small direction in reopening the country, the Trump administration issued new guidelines today to make it easier for essential workers exposed to COVID-19 to get back to work if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus. .

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced at the White House that essential staff, such as health care and food supply workers, who were within 6 feet of a confirmed or suspected case of the virus could return to work in certain circumstances if they do not have symptoms.

New guidelines have been issued while the nation mourns 13,000 deaths from the virus and grapples with a devastating economy and medical crisis from side to side. Health experts continue to caution Americans to practice social distance and to avoid returning to normal activities. At the same time, though, they are planning for a time when the most serious threats from COVID-19 will be in the rearview mirror.

President Donald Trump has said that while he knows workers will “stir crazy” at home, he cannot predict when the threat from the virus will diminish.

“The numbers are changing and they are changing rapidly and soon we will be on this curve. We will be on the upside and we will be heading in the right direction. Trump said regarding this, I feel strongly about the coronavirus, that it was called “this evil creature.”

“I can’t tell you in terms of the date,” Trump said, adding case might go down and then once again “starting up if we aren’t careful.”

At some point, he said in his daily briefing, social distance guidelines will disappear and people will be able to sit together at sports events. “At some point we expect to come back, like it was before,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top contagious disease expert, said if existing policies requiring people to practice social distance in late April are successful in stopping the spread of the virus, more relaxed recommendations might be in order.

He said the White House task force was trying to address public health concerns and practical measures that need to be put in place when the 30-day guidelines end of the month so the nation can “safely and cautiously march toward some.” sort of normal. “

If, by fall, things start to return to normal, Americans will still need to wash their hands often, school-age children should stay home and people with fever need to avoid going to work, Fauci said during an online interview today with the editor. in the journal of the American Medical Association.

People should also never shake hands again, Fauci said, only half singing.

“I mean it sounds crazy, but that’s the way it really came,” he said. “Until we reach a point where we know the population is protected” with a vaccine.

Under the new guidelines for essential workers, the CDC recommends that exposed employees take their temperature before changing, wearing masks and practicing social distance at work. They are also advised to stay home if they are sick, do not share helmets or other used objects near the face and avoid gathering in crowded rooms.

Employers are asked to take worker temperature exposure and assess symptoms before allowing them to return to work, aggressively cleaning work surfaces, sending workers home if they become ill and increasing air exchange in the workplace.

Fauci said he hopes the pandemic would push the United States to look at long-term investments in public health, especially at the state and local levels. Preparations that were not in place in January need to be in place if or when COVID-19 or another virus threatens the country.

“We have a habit of whenever we get on a challenge, we say, ‘OK, let’s move on to the current problem,'” he said. “We should never, in a position to get hit like this and have to fight to respond again. This is historic.”

Even the new guidelines will not be an imperfect guard against the spread of infection.

Recent studies suggest that somewhere around 10% of new infections might be induced by contact with infected individuals but have not yet exhibited symptoms. Scientists say it is possible for some people to develop symptoms and recover from the virus, or that some infected and contagious people may never develop the symptoms.

As of today, the United States has had over 400,000 confirmed cases of infection.

On the other side of the globe, the journey back to normal is further along.

In Wuhan, the Chinese industrial city reporting the first case of the new coronavirus, authorities have completed a 76-day lockdown today. Residents can travel in and out of the city without special authorization, but they must use a smartphone app that shows they are healthy and have not at last contacted anyone who has confirmed the virus.

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, sat in a cautionary twiot on the sidelines, writing: “Social distance is bending the curve and relieving some pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But in order to change the current policy, the key will be a robust system of testing and monitoring – something we have yet to put in place nationwide. “

Conservative voices, for their part, are pushing for a economic and social restart, urging Trump to overthrow health officials.

“At some point, the president will have to look at Dr. Fauci and Birx and say, we’re open May 1,” Fox commentator Laura Ingraham tweeted. “Give me better advice on protocols, but we can no longer deny our people basic freedoms.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and clear cough in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.