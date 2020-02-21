[feds-provide-a-further-subpoena-on-town-concerning-marketing-consultant-with-deep-ties-to-mike-madigan]

Federal prosecutors served the village of Bridgeview with a subpoena in current days, hunting for data on a guide with deep ties to Illinois Dwelling Speaker Michael J. Madigan.

The subpoena was almost equivalent to 1 served previous Friday on the southwest suburb of Merrionette Park, trying to get documents on Raymond T. Wonderful — a longtime campaign employee for Madigan’s Southwest Side Democratic corporation who grew to become an “independent contractor” for the village of Merrionette Park in 2015, according to a supply.

Great also does financial enhancement work for Bridgeview’s municipal federal government.

The southwest suburb’s mayor, Steve Landek, doubles as a state senator, and is a longtime ally of Madigan.

Both of those subpoenas not only look for facts on what type of work Good did for the communities, but also any communications with Madigan and his interior political circle, the resource reported.

Like Madigan ally Michael McClain, Wonderful served as a lobbyist for ComEd, which is a concentrate of a federal corruption investigation.

That investigation is analyzing, at least in section, if Madigan put the arm on the utility big — which the Legislature will help control — to seek the services of selected lobbyists who then allegedly did small or no operate.