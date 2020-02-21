[feds-say-essential-participant-in-cps-scandal-has-offered-‘substantial-help,’-need-to-get-sentencing-break]

Federal prosecutors requested a choose Friday to lower the jail sentence of a essential participant in the scandal that brought down former Chicago Public Faculties CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett, citing his “substantial assistance” to an investigation in Maryland.

The strange shift will come nearly a few a long time immediately after U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang sentenced Gary Solomon in 2017 to seven yrs in jail. Prosecutors said he orchestrated Byrd-Bennett’s choosing at CPS to scam the district out of thousands and thousands.

Although Byrd-Bennett destroyed her profession for virtually no cash, prosecutors explained Solomon pocketed a lot more than $five million from the company at the coronary heart of the scandal. They also claimed he was “untruthful” and “misled” the government. They experimented with to persuade the decide to give him nine a long time in jail “to account for Solomon’s corruption and his absence of accurate regret.”

Now, in a 3-website page submitting Friday, Assistant U.S. Lawyer Lindsay Jenkins instructed Chang that Solomon presented “substantial assistance” to an investigation in Maryland. While she stated he experienced specified info to prosecutors right before his sentencing, she wrote, “it had not turn out to be practical to the government” at the time.

Immediately after his sentencing, Jenkins wrote that Solomon, “agreed to carry on to give information and did provide supplemental information and facts about the Maryland make any difference to (the Maryland State Prosecutor’s) Workplace at its ask for. Considering that the conclusion of that make any difference in 2019, the government has decided that the info the defendant presented has turn into helpful.”

For that rationale, Jenkins questioned Chang to knock as many as 13 months off Solomon’s sentence. She also mentioned she expects Solomon’s defense lawyers to talk to for an even larger split.

As it stands, Solomon is not thanks out of jail until eventually October 2023, according to federal prison documents. He is currently being held in a bare minimum-protection camp in Duluth, Minnesota.

Byrd-Bennett was sentenced in 2017 to four ½ several years in prison. She is serving her time in a bare minimum-security camp in Alderson, West Virginia, and is owing for release in June 2021.

Contributing: Lauren FitzPatrick