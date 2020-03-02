feds-want-ten-yrs-in-prison-for-chicago-cops-who-used-bogus-warrants-to-steal-cash,-medications

Federal prosecutors want a choose to ship two convicted Chicago law enforcement officers to prison for 10 yrs for cloaking robberies and burglaries with “the veneer of lawfulness” and wreaking “institutional havoc” on Cook County’s justice system.

A jury previous fall convicted Sgt. Xavier Elizondo and Officer David Salgado on quite a few corruption charges just after prosecutors accused them of thieving money and medication following lying to protected research warrants.

Their sentencing is established for March 11. Although sentencing recommendations simply call for jail sentences in the variety of five to seven yrs, Assistant U.S. Legal professional Sean Franzblau wrote in a memo filed late previous week that the guideline “does not entirely seize the seriousness and breadth of the defendants’ carry out.”

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s business has dismissed at least 37 felony circumstances tainted by the officers’ involvement, “several of which associated likely violent individuals,” Franzblau wrote. Metropolis Hall faces at least 10 pending federal civil legal rights lawsuits.

Prosecutors strategy to connect with four witnesses throughout the sentencing listening to prior to U.S. District Choose Matthew Kennelly. One particular is a sufferer who spent 4 months in jail next a look for of the victim’s residence in Oct 2017 based mostly on an allegedly bogus warrant. Salgado then allegedly drafted a false law enforcement report documenting a confession by the victim to possession of ecstasy and firearms. Elizondo allegedly accredited the report.

Franzblau wrote that the confession never transpired, and condition court prosecutors later on dropped the expenses.

A federal agent is also envisioned to testify about a new informant who came forward during the trial of Elizondo and Salgado last fall. Franzblau wrote that the man or woman gave the FBI “credible” details about lying to judges to enable the officers secure research warrants.

Elizondo and Salgado ended up initially charged in May 2018 and accused of abusing a method that allow cops use anonymous “John Doe” informants. The officers experienced informants lie to judges to get warrants that let them search houses exactly where they stole revenue, medications and cartons of cigarettes, according to an indictment that also accused them of sharing unlawful proceeds with informants.

Embattled Cook County Circuit Choose Mauricio Araujo observed himself drawn into the scenario because he signed a warrant for Salgado outside the house the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in River North in December 2017. Elizondo and Salgado used that warrant to lookup what they considered to be a drug stash household on the West Facet.

The FBI experienced hidden $15,000 within the dwelling searched by the officers employing the Araujo warrant. It also planted surveillance cameras there. The officers located both of those and made a decision to stock the revenue appropriately, according to federal prosecutors.

Continue to, Elizondo was caught on tape telling an informant operating for the feds “it would have been a superior Christmas” if the cameras hadn’t been there.

Then, in January 2018, that exact informant advised Elizondo about dollars and drugs inside a rental auto parked at the Carlton Inn close to Midway Airport. The tipster instructed Elizondo a critical had been tucked inside the rear bumper of the auto.

The FBI had concealed $18,2000 in two Burger King baggage in the automobile, according to courtroom documents.

After hunting the automobile with other officers, they at some point took the car or truck to the Homan Square police station, the place Salgado described $14,000 was found within, data demonstrate.