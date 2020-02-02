Fee Reduction: Don’t be misled by the opposition, Guan Eng says Malaysia

Treasury Secretary Lim Guan Eng greets the public at a Chinese New Year Open House in George Town, Penang, February 2, 2020. – Bernama pic

GEORGES CITY, February 2 – Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today wanted citizens to judge for themselves the benefits they could get from the 18 percent reduction in tolls, and not to be misled by opposition calculations.

He said the opposition is trying to confuse people by raising questions about the length of the concession.

“There are a few quarters who don’t know how to expect people to lose if we (the government) extend the license for another 20 years (through 2058) and cut the toll rate by 18 percent.

“They didn’t mention that they didn’t cut the toll during their reign, but instead they increased it by five percent every three years,” Lim told reporters after working on Bukarit Gelugor, MP, Ramkarpal Singh, hosted the Chinese New Year Open Meeting.

Lim said that reducing the toll would save the government RM 28 billion in compensation.

“The opposition has asked why the government has not abolished the toll, we can abolish it, but to do that we have to get money to pay dozens of billions of concessionaires. If the previous Barisan Nasional government did that If we didn’t have money “kebas”, we could afford to buy up the entire concession.

“We were therefore looking for another alternative to extend the license period by another 20 years and reduce the toll fee by 18 percent. It will only increase in 2058,” he said.

Lim pointed out that the opposition failed to state that the government would have to pay concessionaires compensation if the toll increase was rejected.

Yesterday, millions of Malaysians began reducing the toll by 18 on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), the Second Link Expressway (Linkedua) and the East Coast Highway Phase 2 (LPT2) Percent to enjoy. Seremban-Port Dickson Highway and Kulim-Butterworth Highway (BKE).

The toll cut agreed at the cabinet meeting on January 15 applies to all cars, buses, and taxis.

The same discount applies to Category 2, 3, 4 and 5 vehicles using the Penang Bridge. – Bernama