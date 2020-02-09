Feeder’s Grant Nicholas on Pink Floyd

“I grew up in a small town in Wales, where you couldn’t do much else but listen to music or play in a band. Many of my friends loved rock, so we listened to everything from Yes to King Crimson, but it was probably my old friend Brian Sperber who brought me to Rush for the first time, he is now working as a sound engineer and a few years ago he asked me if I would like to dine with Alex Lifeson We had a really good meal with lots of wine and we went finally back to his hotel room to chat, we stayed in daylight and then he had to catch a plane because they had a performance that night, it was pretty rock and he really is an interesting man.

“I’ve also always been to Pink Floyd and I absolutely love Mogwai – I love them. You probably wouldn’t think Feeder sounds like Pink Floyd, but listening to many of the dynamics and ideas is certain. The atmosphere they created with their music was great, we have many live things that really go off and are quite trippy and atmospheric, influenced by them.The first album I listened to was Animals, when I was probably about 10 There was something that I really liked, it has some really interesting lyrics and David Gilmour is a great guitarist.

Side Of The Moon certainly influenced me as a writer. They still sound so great right now – they just take you on a journey and I love music that does.

“When I was around 16 or 17, I was actually in a prog band called Multi-Story. They were one of the biggest bands in the area at the time, but their singer had just left, so they asked me to fill in. They tried to be like Yes and their original singer sounded like Jon Anderson. I couldn’t sing that high – I was more like John Wetton then! It was a good experience and a whole new world for me. ”