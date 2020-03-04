feeding-on-five-hundred-cheesesteaks-in-look-for-of-the-greatest-cheesesteak

Jim Pappas is embarking on what he is contacting The Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure — a quest for the top cheesesteak.

In the final two a long time, he has eaten additional than 500 cheesesteaks, hoping to locate the incredibly best.

After each calendar year, he compiles a ‘best of’ list score each cheesesteak on a scale of 100 details. There are five groups: roll, meat, cheese, extras, and how the cheesesteak preferences over-all.

He eats 5 cheesesteaks a week and when he’s not consuming cheesesteaks he is driving for Uber and Lyft, asking his consumers for their go-to cheesesteak spot.

