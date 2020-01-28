Feel-good films are clearly the best

A feel-good film can completely change your mood. I have a number of personal favorites, many of which I’ve shouted into the universe. From Ricki and the flash to me, Tonya; Moulin Rouge; and Rocketman, I have so many films that I like to watch when I’m sad and cry.

This is how we exist in this world. There are amenities that we find extremely useful when we are upset – that is, when the world gets too big, we can focus our attention on the film and forget for a while what is going on in our film life.

Maybe it’s just that the world of cinema (and often television) lets us escape, but the love of a film has something so beautiful that it never really leaves us. I have loved Moulin Rouge since 2001 and as a 28-year-old I cannot really remember a time when I Not Check out Satine and Christian’s love story to escape. And even with newer films, it is a pleasure to find the film that you hold on to and that often stays with you after just one replay.

Most of the time I watch Spider-Man: Homecoming again because I know I will cry and laugh and have fun and let everything that bothers me roll off my back. I know that I will not leave this film and crawl into a blanket again and never want to look at the world again. Perhaps that is why our “feel good” films are so important to all of us. We know that we can feel a little better if we turn to them.

I noticed all of this because Amazon Prime Video tweeted us this question:

We are in our feelings today. What is your favorite movie that you watch when you are feeling bad? 💛

– Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 26, 2020

When Twitter started answering the call, the responses ranged from the entire Harry Potter series to Big Fish and beyond, because frankly there are only so many films that we can watch and watch to enjoy ,

Everyone Harry Potter and the first Mama Mia

– Anna Thompson (@StriderTricker) January 26, 2020

The life of Brian 😍 pic.twitter.com/ttcCMUC0aB

– David Hagemeister (@ Hagi1857), January 26, 2020

Big fish.

– K A Y 🧜 (@chipsornaan) January 26, 2020

Eternal sunshine of the flawless spirit or inglorious basterds.

– Yessy Dee (@YessyDeee) January 26, 2020

You’ve got a message! https://t.co/I7p7lY4h4I

– newsy1 (@ newsy1) January 26, 2020

The princess bride. Idk it only brings me every damn time 😂😭💀 pic.twitter.com/MfQcwk6tSj

– CatNip Evergreen (@CatNipEvrgreen) January 26, 2020

Ground Hog Day

– foxridge (@ foxridge1) January 26, 2020

What is your favorite film to forget things for a while? Let us know your choice in the comments below, Mary Suevians!

