Feeldog Enlists in the Military With the Support of Celebrity Friends

Feeldog enlisted in the military!

On April 6, Feeldog entered a recruitment training center in the 22nd Infantry Division located in Goseong Gangwon Province.

Before registering, the idol sent photos of the new military as well as gathered with his friends including former BIGSTAR members Raehwan, Sunghak, and Jude and B.A.P Zelo. She wrote, “I’ll be healthy again. I love you. Hope your family, fans, and friends will be well.”

She also shared a video of a ride to the training center on her Instagram story. He seemed a little nervous when he touched a fresh cut, but he was joined by a friend who supported him to the end.

Her celebrity friends offered her support through comments on her Instagram post. Yebin said, “Be careful,” while Hojoon XENO-T said, “Hyung, be careful and come back safe.” UNB member Marco added smirking and heart emojis, while other UN members Euijin said, “Healthy! My dearest brother.” Yuhwan SPEED said, “I love you.

Sungjun of the Buddhist Republic said, “Fight !,” and Rockhyun 100%, who now perform military service, said, “Welcome.” Former U-KISS member Kiseop commented, “Take care, bro,” and the Suwoong Republic Boys promised to keep in touch.

Feeldog debuted in 2012 as a member of BIGSTAR and appeared in various plays and programs after that. Then in 2017, she appeared on the “Unit” of KBS and succeeded as part of a final project group called UNB.

Hope Feeldog is a safe service!

