feeldog,-jun,-and-euijin-speak-about-their-friendship,-promise-with-followers,-and-additional-for-the-duration-of-mini-unb-reunion

Feeldog, U-KISS’s Jun, and BIGFLO’s Euijin had a mini UNB reunion on the most up-to-date episode of MBC Radio’s “Idol Radio.”

Feeldog claimed, “After our live performance early very last calendar year, (the members) under no circumstances fulfilled on broadcast. So today is a day to celebrate. We resolved to have evening meal with each other after this.” Jun included, “We didn’t have time to hang out, so I thought it would be uncomfortable to see each individual other for the to start with time in a although, but it was rather noisy. We experienced fun in the waiting room, as well.”

The 3 idols also mentioned their individual things to do. Jun has concluded filming the drama “Good Casting” that is premiering at the conclusion of April and is verified to take the direct job in a miniseries titled “Idol Doctor” (literal translation) and drama tentatively termed “Na Rae, Kicking Out” (literal translation). He is also using element in the musical “Swag Age: Shout, Joseon!” (literal translation).

Jun commented, “For four many years, my nickname was ‘Cow.’ My admirers gave me that identify since I work silently like a cow. I will do my ideal to defend that track record.”

Feeldog just lately held his 3rd unique artwork exhibition that was attended by UNB associates which include Euijin, Daewon, Hansol, Marco, as very well as Kim Dong Jun and H&D’s Lee Han Gyul.

On the other hand, Euijin is the host of a assortment method titled “Meet by Chance” (literal translation). He shared, “It is a program that introduces foods, entertainment, and sights from all sections of the region. I simply cannot assistance but get psyched simply because I’m filming as if I’m on a journey. I really feel like I’m heading on a picnic each and every time I shoot.” Feeldog extra, “Euijin normally likes to consume fantastic foods and go see awesome sights.”

Euijin candidly stated, “Actually, we regarded each other with a company-like attitude while functioning jointly, and when our contracts ended, we didn’t have the time to say just about anything [personal] to just about every other. I want to say thank you to all the users for doing the job difficult, and I want them to know that no issue what we do, we are cheering every single other on and that we are all a supply of help for one other. Thank you, and I appreciate you.”

Feeldog commented, “We always promised our fans. The nine of us won’t conduct on stage with each other any more, but we mentioned we would greet them with each other in several sites, so I was delighted to greet them on the radio.”

Euijin included, “We’re joyful, too, but our fans will be the happiest. I’d like to thank everybody who however supports us and will proceed to aid us. We will be active in various fields from now on, so please prevent by and cheer for us when in a though.”

