Feeling blocked? Let video games take you on a virtual vacation

VThe game’s ideas are bloody cool. We all agree there, right? You can (pretty much) do anything you like. To be anyone. Go anywhere. And how does this last moment release during the violent blocking of this unhappy coronavirus era?

Yes, you may be ill at the sight of your walls. You might be sick of your annoying baby brother just a day after school closes. And a trip to Spar for essentials may seem like the most exciting trip you will ever make again. But with video games – well, your oyster is in the world.

We have selected the top 10 trips you can enjoy from the comfort of home video games.

San Francisco – Watch Dogs 2

Credit: Ubisoft

You buy video games, you download the case, then you realize that the said game has nothing to do with watching fangs, and instead of hacking a shaky computer. Frustrated? Not if the localization is as interesting to explore as the redevelopment of Ubisoft Open World in 2016 in San Francisco – the Western World’s technical hub. Alcatraz is here, as are cable cars. And there is even a landmark sea lion in pier 39.

Ubisoft is reported to be working at a third Watch dogs a game called Legion, is due to be released in 2021, and will be installed in London.

Edinburgh – Forza Horizon 4

Credit: Playground games

A quick burst around without pedestrian, dry stone roads Forza Horizon 4The condensed and yet strikingly accurate portrayal of Edinburgh – like the finest pieces of rural England – is eerily reminiscent of the ghost towns created by this British confinement. But at least it means you can look around Edinburgh Castle from the comfort of your own sofa. Every cloud, huh?

The playground’s newest name Forza The series also allows the burning of rubber around the castle, which has frowned upon the current owners, the National Trust. Well, if you win enough races – don’t forget to make full use of the massive 670 licensed car garage – you can buy a seat.

New Orleans – Mafia III

Credit: Hangar 13

By his own admission, developer Hanger 13 did not repeat New Orleans “brick by brick” for its criminal attack in 2016, no pun intended. New Orleans didn’t even have the name that the Notova, California studio chose for a noisy outdoor game. No, the main character Lincoln Clay intends to build his criminal empire in a city called New Bordeaux. However, despite its name, this parameter is New Orleans in appearance and appearance.

Here is Canal Street, as is the French Quarter. Neon lights up the sky, and you can almost smell the Creole cuisine gently floating through the air. Sure, there are a few steep streets, while New Orleans is relatively flat, but that’s because car chases aren’t fun when the wheels never leave the ground. In addition, Mafia III the closest you can get to The Big Easy without leaving the couch. Just watch the horses head in your bed …

Cephalonia – The Odyssey of the Slayer of Faith

Credit: Ubisoft

In general, we avoided showing historical places on this list. We wanted real images of places that exist now – otherwise Assassin’s Creed the series could have made half of this list. And yet, we couldn’t resist turning on the Greek island of Kefalonia – the highlight of transforming a gorgeous 2018 series into a game that reflected such a beautiful landscape that anyone who ever played it would gladly pass the evening of throwing plates at gender and good dancing.

Belgrade – Half Life 2

Credit: Valve

Did you think the headscarf messed up your head? Please wait while you download this. Although the tuning for the ultra-iconic FPS Valve will never be definitively named, a significant final game of the game has long required an answer to where the 2004 release was released. Some have theorized, based on such details as the architecture and city signs (even the appearance of retro-Russian car brands like the Volga) that City 17 is based in Latvia. Or Bulgaria. Or Lithuania. Definitely an Eastern European city.

The strongest claim is probably for Bulgaria, the home country Half-life 2 Art director Victor Antonov, but what we can confirm is the Nexus Overwatch building, based at the Belgrade National Assembly House in Belgrade. Oh, Belgrade, such a beautiful city any season – especially if you don’t mind visiting foreigners.

Ko Tapu Island – Tomb Raider: Underworld

Credit: Crystal Dynamics

Lara Croft visited many places during her adventure adventures that we could replicate – to meet face-to-face with T-Rex in an underground cave system – that was not what we were looking for at the weekend. .

Jan Maine Island in 2008 Tomb Raider: Underworldhowever – the real Koh Thapu island in Thailand, besides the name – is such a tropical paradise that will definitely get a good overview on TripAdvisor if we are ever lucky enough to visit. Spokenly referred to as “James Bond Island,” a composite of 66 limestones, shells, and corals that was officially introduced in the 1977 Walk 007 The man with the golden weapon.

Seattle – CHILDREN Second son

Credit: Sucker Punch

There was nothing new there now YOU game since 2014, and with the Sucker Punch studio is now mired in developing its insanely ambitious Samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima, it doesn’t look like we’ll get it fast. What a shame. At best – which one DEMONIAL The second son Of course it was – a superhero in the open world was a master class in chaotic fun.

What other game allows you to climb the top of the iconic space needle in Seattle or fight the Pike Place Market waterfront? HQ Sucker Punch, I must say, is near Seattle, and during its development, employees often head to the city and record the atmosphere of activity in the city. What bird singing do you hear? This is almost a certain tweet from a bird that is actually local in Seattle.

Himalayas – Far Creek 4

Credit: Ubisoft

The game is called its Kyrat play area, and we risk guessing that present-day Nepal is the birthplace then Buddha – does not have constant unloading of machine guns and rampant elephants. Yet, as in Tibet, Nepal and the Himalayas, there is a wonder at FPS Ubisoft 2014 that the games are completely unlike any other place.

Can I suggest looking at the gorgeous, snow-capped toothpastes on the map without leaving your gyrocopter? Just hold your ear for the beeps and then follow the deaf ones. This is a very good way down.

Los Angeles – Grand Theft Auto V

Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar games are full of real places, just shortened and given alternate names. True fact: the writer was able to successfully navigate Coney Island in New York from steps taken on Svetlyakov Island in the 2008 figure GTA IV. However, the crown of the franchise remains Los Angeles / Los Santos, 2013 GTA V.

Undoubtedly, La La Land’s visit remains a fake – Hollywood has become “Vinewood,” a sign and all; Venice is now “Vespucci”, but the smooth orange texture that blurs the skies remains tart even through the monitor. And what you can see and do – without spending half a day on the freeway – is breathtaking.

Of course, Rockstar already tried out in Los Angeles two years earlier, in 2011 at LA Noire. If you have ever wanted to visit the beautiful, iconic Los Angeles theaters, in all the fanfare and glory of your 40s / 50s, then it is advisable to get into the sliding drive of LA Noire.

Tokyo – Person 5

Credit: Atlus

It is often said that Japan is one place on earth that usually feels like traveling to another planet. Atlas’ RPG 2016, which some believe is the greatest RPG of all time, set in the Japanese capital. This provides a strong argument for the above statement.

Everywhere you look, there is color and sound. And everywhere there is otherworldly weirdness. The Person the series is inherently fond of the home country, and yet it is the game in the series first staged in a real Japanese city. 2006s Person 3 was installed in the fictional Iwatadai. 2008s Personal 4, Inaba. Here are the real-life areas of Akihabara, Shinjuku and Shibuya. In addition to visiting yourself and eating so much sushi, you explode and die, Person 5 provides the next best.