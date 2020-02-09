Feeling eternal young on the river Sittee, Belize

My wife, Dolly and I were in the early ’50s when we decided to retire to Central America. Now fully retired at the age of 62, I can look back on the last 10 years of our lives as expats with immense satisfaction. We were wildlife photographers and, having spent the better part of 20 years working in Europe and Africa, the American continent checked.

Costa Rica – where we had honeymooners 20 years earlier – had a call: Little investment in teak stables or other farming was the government’s request for an initial stay. We liked the idea, but Belize also got our attention, and kept it. It had the distinct advantage that, as a former British colony, English was its first language.

“Let’s go live there,” Dolly said one day in September 2004. “I mean, why not? Our business is digital, everything happens over the internet. It doesn’t matter where our home is anymore. “

The next year we were on a plane.

Just a short vacation, we anticipated, to see what Belize had to offer. A trip down the river Sittee on a small fishing skiff sealed our fate. Morelet’s crocodiles watched us slip, heads of terns rose to greet us, parrots flew overhead. Everywhere we looked, huge orange iguana spread out among the tree branches, and every front palm tree had a night farm or a thorn perched on it. We were surrounded by unspoiled wild animals. This is the paradise of a wildlife photographer.

We were soon informed that the Belize government was willing to withdraw from its estuary on its coasts, allowing anyone to buy land and build a home. The only ongoing requirement was to pay real estate tax, but our 225 acres will only cost us $ 650 a year.

And the purchase price for land was low. The farm or forest costs just $ 100 per acre through a real estate agent, or $ 50 per acre with a private exchange, so we bought our place on the Sittee River offshore.

Property on the beach costs a lot more, of course, but it’s still within walking distance of US or European wallets. One acre of beach can cost you $ 50,000. This is where our closest neighbors, Tanya and Ken, were paid just two years ago.

“Look,” Tanya said proudly, on our first visit to the lot. “We put in some of these local hardwood bells, we scoured the driftwood beach and now we pay visitors – all in less than a year. We’ve been holding steady for three months.” And no wonder. It’s a beautifully secluded spot: their dream come true.

In our case, we went farther inside. We bought a lot on a wooded slope, all over the jungle, and built our 6,000-square-foot home with off-grid solar power, composting toilets and rainwater tanks. Ten years ago, it cost us $ 600,000, with enough land to contain the ferocious wildlife we ​​keep here.

For visas, we chose the Qualified Retired Person (QRP) program. We just had to show proof of annual profits from a $ 24,000 trust or corporate retirement package (about $ 2,000 a month). Once approved, we were allowed to move all of our household goods to Belize, duty-free, plus a new car, boat or even a plane.

Under this program we were not able to work in Belize (like in “Make an Income”), but we did not come here. The message was clear: “Come on! You’re welcome to retire in Belize.”

Within a few months we had lots of new friends: the Belizeans, the Americans and the British. Fred Brown of Los Angeles, married for 30 years to a Belizean wife, says he is like, “Why would I want to retire in the US? Life is accessible here, life is sweet. I bought a tiny island: now I have a plan on retirement. What could be better than that? “

His wife agrees. “I had some work from a dentist the other day,” he says proudly with a huge smile. “A root canal and a lid, among other things. It came to about $ 100, or there. It will cost me over $ 2,000 in the states.”

Indeed, life is more affordable in Belize – without the cost of gasoline that’s double what you pay for in the US. Homemade cocktails mixed in a $ 7 rum bottle, while your bare feet suck the caribbean underfoot. , asks the question, “Where else would I like to be?” purely rhetorical.

We grow all our own fruits and vegetables, but the production is affordable anyway.

Eight bananas, for example, cost 50 minutes. A typical weekly grocery running in the city will cost about $ 50 each.

We don’t have any utility bills, because we live offline, except for the phone and the internet that cost $ 50 a month for 4G coverage. We have air conditioning and a back-up generator running on bottled butane / propane – affordable and clean at $ 2 per gallon, delivered to your door. Everyone here has gas stoves, water heaters and tumble dryers.

Here I sit on the balcony of my bedroom, ready for camera. Below me is a band of about 80 coatimundi fish in my garden. For 10 years we have released these and other items for the Belize Forest Department, taking care of injured, ill or trapped animals in the illegal pet trade (search “WitzooBelize” on Facebook). There are many of us expats here who do the same. Not for income, but for a different kind of satisfaction. Healthy, I feel 10 years younger.

I am not of the first leg standing in Belize.

