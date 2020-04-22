Fees accrue 17,700 bottles of disinfectant but avoid fines after supplies are provided

Two Tennessee brothers who collected 17,700 bottles of sanitizers but avoided prosecution with a fine, but will not recover the thousands of dollars spent on their supplies under the terms of a cost-gouging settlement that the state attorney general announced this week.

The brothers, Matt Colvin and Noah Colvin, gave the equipment last month to people in Tennessee and Kentucky, which authorities said Tuesday was acceptable as restitution and was a factor in the settlement terms in the highly publicized case.

The siblings, who live outside Chattanooga, were largely vilified after Matt Colvin 36, told the New York Times last month that he and his brother, who is 21, had teleported dollar stores and other retailers in Tennessee and Kentucky for hand sanitizers and anti-bacterial surfaces during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Colvin said at the time that he was selling 300 bottles of hand sanitizers on Amazon for $ 8 to $ 70 each, several times higher than what he was paying. The next day, Amazon pulled additional items that it had listed from its retail platform, along with those of thousands of other sellers.

“Disrupting unnecessary supplies during an unprecedented pandemic is a serious offense,” Tennessee’s attorney general Herbert H. Slatery III said in a statement Tuesday. “It became clear during our investigation that the Colvins achieved this, and their prompt cooperation and donation led to an outcome that actually benefited some consumers.”

Clay T. Lee, an attorney for the brothers, said in an email today that his client agreed to donate all the supplies to the churches to distribute to local rescuers before the state began its investigation. He said the brothers appreciated the quick resolution of the issue.

Matt Colvin, a former technical force agent sergeant, said last month that he received hate mail and death threats after the Times published an article about the action.

In Tennessee, a state cost-gouging law prohibits people or businesses from charging “reasonable” prices for essential goods or services in direct response to a disaster, whether it occurs in the state or elsewhere.

Under the terms of the regulations, the brothers agreed not to incur any other costs incurred during the coronavirus health crisis.

A week after the brothers made their first headlines, President Donald Trump signed an executive order leading the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute cases of pulling costs and hoarding of critical supplies including masks and sanitary products.

Last month, a Brooklyn man was charged with federal agents on price curves. Authorities said the man, Baruch Feldheim, 43, picked up 192,000 N95 respirators, 130,000 surgical masks and nearly 600,000 medical-grade gloves, which were redirected to medical workers in New York and New Jersey.