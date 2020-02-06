Feinstein calls for accident prevention systems after Bryant’s death – KGET 17

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 1:29 AM PST / Updated: Feb 5, 2020 / 6:08 PM PST

LOS ANGELES (AP) – US Senator Dianne Feinstein calls for federal rules requiring collision warning systems on commercial helicopters like the one that crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others.

The helicopter carrying Bryant and the others did not have a device called the Terrain Detection and Warning System which signals when an aircraft is likely to touch the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board recommended that the system be required for helicopters. But the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances.

“To ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again, I ask the FAA to initiate a regulatory process to require that all commercial helicopters operating in the United States have terrain alert and detection systems” wrote Feinstein, D-California, in a letter Tuesday. .

Last week, US representative Brad Sherman, D-Los Angeles, introduced a bill requiring the FAA to make devices mandatory as part of the new safety standards.

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others died on January 26 when the helicopter crashed on a hill. An investigation into the cause of the accident could take months.

A public memorial for the former Lakers superstar and his daughter is expected, but no plans have been announced.

A public memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will be held on February 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

The remains of all the victims were released by the Los Angeles County coroner, according to online archives.

Friends of Bryant, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton, as well as helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan were also killed in the accident.