Last year, he claimed a tabloid Happiness Huffman they offered him “millions” to do “told” interviews about the admissions scandal at the university where he was caught. This did not happen. Gossip Cop he debunked the story when he left. Now, 365 days later, it’s obvious who was right in the story.

On April 9, 2019, we reported that Star was alleging that Huffman was approached by several TV networks to “tell the side” in the scandal. Huffman was charged with paying $ 15,000 for the proctor to correct incorrect answers on his daughter’s SAT score. The magazine claimed that the actress offered her millions of offers to come forward and “tell what happened, why and how much is on her agenda,” according to an alleged “source.” This “source” added the “warning” would not be possible until further and later to close the case, but that did not stop the networks from launching “huge deals” on Huffman.

The questionable stakeholder continued that Huffman was eager to deliver an interview so that he “stuck by himself” while also taking advantage. Of course, none of this has ever happened. At the end of the month, Huffman pleaded guilty to the fraud charges and served his time from October 15, 2019 to the 25th of that month. The actress has already taken full responsibility for her role in the university scandal, which means “her side” of the story. In addition, Gossip Cop consulted the representative of the actress who assured us that the actress did not receive any offer for a TV.

The Desperate Housewives star was the subject of several inaccurate stories back then. In March 2019, Gossip Cop Star, Life & Style’s sister publication has been busted for falsely claiming that Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, were divorced from the scandal. The board claimed the couple’s marriage was “on the rocks” amid the abandonment of the controversy and Huffman accused Macy of cheating on her. The whole story was false. Gossip Cop checked with a representative for Huffman and Macy’s who confirmed the couple was not split. We removed the wrong story when it came out.

Two months later, okay! Macy’s claimed he had put his acting career on hold to save his marriage to Huffman. An alleged insider told 20-year-old marriages that the marriage was “falling” out of the scandal and Macy’s “determined” to fix it. The whole narrative was false. Despite what the publication alleged, Macy’s remained with his wife throughout the entire situation. In addition, the actor continued acting in his Showtime series, Shameless. Gossip Cop once again set the record on this matter.