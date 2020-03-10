Felon released for “Step One” arrested for allegedly trafficking doctors

A convicted felon who has become one of the faces of “First Step” law after his release in prison last year, has been arrested for allegedly trafficking doctors to North Carolina.

Troy Powell stood behind President Donald Trump at last year’s White House ceremony celebrating the passage of the First Step Act, which has released at least 3,100 felons sentenced from federal prison, including at least 59 killers and killers. convicted, 239 sex offenders convicted, 960 inmates with drug convictions, 106 convicted robbers, 496 inmates with weapons and explosives convictions.

At the ceremony, Powell thanked Republican and Democratic lawmakers for their passage in the law, suggesting that there would be a “second step” that would release more federal inmates. Powell had been serving a 20-year federal sentence for a 2004 drug crime.

“I want to thank everyone here on Capitol Hill for getting this bill enforced … There are more things that can be done. I left so many people in jail 40 and 50 years for nothing. I mean absolutely nothing, ”Powell said. “I think there should be a second step.”

White house

About a year after his release, Powell has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a medical trafficking ring in Caldwell County, North Carolina, according to WSOCTV.com. Powell was charged with meth possession, intent to sell meth and conspiracy after police say he and three other men had thousands of dollars worth of meth.

Powell is the last felon released by the First Step Act to be re-arrested for additional crime.

Last year, Breitbart News reported the case of Joel Francisco, 41, a notorious leader of the “Latin Almighty” gang, who was released under the First Step Act and arrested months later for allegedly murdering Troy. 46 years old. Pine tree.

Francisco was originally convicted in 2005 of dealing crack cocaine and cocaine powder. Days after its publication by the First Step Act in February 2019, drug records reveal that he immediately returned to using cocaine.

As observed by Daniel Horowitz of the conservative magazine, the number of felines that have been re-arrested since his release from prison is not counted. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was forced to include a provision that would have made public those criminals who went on to commit additional crimes after their release and would have notified the victims of their prison release.

Kennedy’s provision was submitted to 15 Senate Republicans who joined all Senate Democrats in voting on the measure.

Senate Republicans who voted against the victims’ protection measure are Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Bob Corker (R-TN), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jeff Flake (R-AZ)), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Dean Heller (R-NV), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Ron Johnson (R-WI)), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Rand Paul (R-KY), Pat Roberts (R-KS), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Todd Young (R-IN).

Powell remains in custody on a $ 500,000 bond with the Caldwell County Detention Center.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.