[felony-justice-advocate-suspected-of-detention-center-split-ins-arrested-on-felony-charges]

Nashville criminal justice advocate Alex Friedmann, 50, was arrested Tuesday evening on a felony vandalism cost.

Friedmann faces former rates of attempted burglary, tampering with evidence, possession of burglary applications in link to what the Davidson County Sheriff’s Business office called a sequence of break-ins to the incomplete Downtown Detention Heart.

“Upon examining movie surveillance, an personal dressed like a building worker carrying a yellow vest and dust mask and matching the description of Friedmann, was observed spray painting around the critical regulate room door,” the sheriff’s workplace reported in a January news release.

Authorities allege Friedmann entered the facility below phony pretenses on at minimum 3 other situations. The DCSO has not launched facts on a attainable motive in the case.

The new expenses include a Class A felony vandalism cost for damages more than $250,000. A grand jury handed down the indictment final Tuesday, according to court docket paperwork.

The DCSO announced they prepare to substitute just about 2,000 locks after the alleged safety breach ahead of the opening of the new facility. The charge of those people repairs was not unveiled at the time of the announcement.

The centre, a 762-mattress, maximum protection facility, has yet to open and is in its remaining phases of design. It will now not open up until finally April 7 at the earliest, a spokesperson for the DCSO confirmed.

Friedmann is a longtime felony justice advocate and managing editor of Jail Lawful Information. He remained in DCSO custody Wednesday morning in lieu of $two.five million bond.

