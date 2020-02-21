[felony-proceedings-reinstated-against-man-accused-of-killing-golden-west-on-line-casino-security-guard]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume in opposition to a gang member accused of gunning down a safety guard outdoors a Bakersfield on line casino in 2017.

Keon Brackenridge, 33, had invested months in a state clinic just after becoming identified not skilled to stand demo, but a decide on Friday said Brackenridge has been restored to competency.

In pinpointing competency, a decide weighs evidence, like the testimony of doctors, and determines whether a defendant understands the legal proceedings against them and can aid in the preparation of a defense.

Decide Michael G. Bush set Sept. 14 as the day for Brackenridge to stand demo on expenses which include to start with-diploma murder and attempted murder.

A documented member of the West Aspect Crips gang, Brackenridge refused to display identification at the entrance of Golden West Casino the evening of Nov. three, 2017, court files explained.

Security guards began escorting him off the premises when he stopped in the parking good deal in the vicinity of the entrance, turned and pulled a handgun from his waistband, the paperwork explained. He then fired at the guards, 3 of whom returned fire.

Security guard Richard Esau Iloilo, 25, was killed.

Shot in his still left forearm and suitable thigh, Brackenridge ran to a comfort shop two blocks from the casino, the place he was soon arrested.

He is held with out bail.