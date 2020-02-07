Feltham Cineworld could undergo a major overhaul with state-of-the-art facilities

A Feltham cinema complex could be the subject of a major upgrade.

Plans have been revealed to reorganize Cineworld at Leisure West by the owners Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).

Plans include renovating and expanding the existing cinema, bringing the total number of screens to 15, including one of the only London super-screens.

The resort already has family-friendly restaurants, including Frankie & Benny’s, Pizza Hut and Chiquito, as well as an 18-lane bowling alley in Tenpin.

The USS hopes to bring even more restaurants and recreation to the region.

State-of-the-art facilities and additional capacity have been designed with the flexibility to host a special program of Bollywood features, including exclusive events such as world premieres.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Plans also include improvements to the parking lot, pedestrian links to and from the cinema, as well as additional staff and bicycle parking for guests.

A planning request has been made to the Hounslow Council and is expected to be determined in the first half of this year.

John Fyfield, Director of Development Investments at Universities Superannuation Scheme, said, “This planning application represents a significant investment in creating an improved and unique cinema offering for the local community.

To stay up to date with all the latest news, stories and events happening in West London, give the My West London Facebook page a taste.

We will provide you with the latest traffic and travel updates, including updates on London train and tube services, in areas such as Brent, Ealing, Hammersmith, Fulham, Harrow, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Uxbridge and Richmond upon Thames.

The latest news will be brought directly to your news feed, including updates from the police, ambulances and firefighters. We will also bring you updates of our courses and advice, as well as longer and lighter readings.

We also publish your photos and videos, so send us a message with your stories.

Like the My West London Facebook page here.

You can also follow us on Twitter here.

“We are delighted that these improvements will also allow Cineworld to be used for special events as one of the first Bollywood cinemas outside India.

“Coupled with improvements to landscaping, parking, pedestrian links and additional bicycle parking, we are confident that these plans will provide an even better experience for film enthusiasts in the region.”

Kevin Frost, property manager at Cineworld, says that Cineworld is on board with plans to create a “next generation cinema”.

He said: “We have recognized the need to expand the current offering of Cineworld Feltham to provide more opportunities for the local community to experience cinema. We have worked closely with USS to provide next generation cinema for the people of Feltham and we look forward to sharing more news on the new cinema in the near future. “

What do you think of the new plans? Let us know in the comments below.

.