FEMA approves funds for the reconstruction of a hospital in Vieques, Puerto Rico

January 21 (UPI) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved $ 39.5 million on Tuesday to help an island off the coast of Puerto Rico rebuild its only hospital after Hurricane Maria was damaged.

FEMA approved the funding after the Office of Administration and Budget agreed to provide money to rebuild the Susan Centeno Community Health Center on Vieques Island based on its “replacement value”.

“I am very happy that the people in Vieques have finally been forced into an appropriate medical facility,” said Puerto Rican governor Wanda Vazquez Garced.

The facility, known locally as CDT, had no official name as a “hospital” in the past, but was used as a veterinary clinic. It was also the only labor delivery room on the island.

13-year-old Jaideliz Moreno Ventura died two weeks ago because Vieques lacked medical equipment to treat her flu-like symptoms.

US lawmakers have been pushing for months for FEMA to release aid for the reconstruction of the hospital.

“It is tragic that these funds were only released after we lost a young life due to insufficient medical care on Vieques. I will continue to make sure that this project is progressing quickly,” said Rep. Nydia Velazquez, DN.Y. said.

FEMA announced on Tuesday that it had also committed approximately $ 6 million to the temporary health facility currently operating in Vieques, which will remain operational until a permanent facility is available.