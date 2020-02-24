female,-16,-lacking-from-back-of-the-yards

A 16-calendar year-outdated woman was documented missing from Back of the Yards on the South Facet.

Mariah Vining-Raygoza was past observed Jan. 18 and is lacking from the 4800 block of South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police stated. She may well be in Austin on the West Side.

She is five-foot-1, 125 lbs . with brown eyes and brown hair. She was very last observed donning a gray jacket, striped shirt and blue denims.

Everyone with information and facts is asked to simply call Location Central detectives at 312-747-8380.