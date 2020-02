A 17-calendar year-aged female has been described lacking from Cragin on the Northwest Facet.

Kaylanee Brito was previous witnessed Feb. 14 in the 4900 block of West Henderson Street, according to a lacking person inform from Chicago law enforcement.

Brito, who is five-foot-2, could be in the region in the vicinity of Belmont and Laramie avenues.

Police requested anybody who appreciates her spot to simply call Place North detectives at 312-744-8266.