female,-2-children,-lacking-from-chicago

A 32-12 months-outdated female and her two youngsters have been noted lacking from Chicago.

Casey Farley and her small children, two-12 months-aged Zaima Muhammad and 5-year-outdated Soraya Muhammad, had been final read from by spouse and children members Jan. 3, according to a lacking people warn from Chicago police.

Farley is 5-foot-6, 100 kilos, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, law enforcement said. Zaima Muhammad is two feet, 40 kilos, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion.





Soraya Muhammad is 3 ft, 50 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, law enforcement mentioned.

Everyone with facts is asked to get in touch with Location South detectives at 312-747-8274.