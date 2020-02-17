[female,-24,-strike-and-killed-by-vehicle-on-i-290-in-schaumburg]

A Des Plaines lady was fatally struck by a auto Friday on Interstate 290 in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Gloria M. Sanchez-Perez, 24, was in a silver Toyota Prius that went off the highway even though traveling at a significant velocity at 10: 56 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 in close proximity to Schaumburg Road, in accordance to Illinois State police. The motor vehicle hit the finish of a guardrail and finally stopped in a ditch to the right of the expressway.

Sanchez-Perez and a 26-calendar year-old Elk Grove Village girl got out of the Prius and ran across the expressway toward the left shoulder, condition police mentioned. Sanchez-Perez was hit by a gold Toyota Camry though crossing.

She was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Centre in Elk Grove Village, the place she was pronounced dead at 11: 32 p.m. Saturday, according to condition law enforcement and the Cook County clinical examiner’s office.

Autopsy success unveiled Sunday observed she died from her injuries and ruled her demise an incident, the professional medical examiner’s office said.

The investigation into the crash continues to be open up and ongoing, in accordance to point out law enforcement.