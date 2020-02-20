[Female, 36, accused of “consistently,quot calling 911 right after dad and mom minimize off their mobile cellphone provider – Up News Info]

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Neighborhood Up Information Data) – An Ohio woman who “consistently,quot named 911 since her parents cut her cell telephone provider faces a felony cost, in accordance to court docket documents.

Seloni Khetarpal, 36, of Jackson Township, was arrested on February 13 just after contacting the Regional Crisis Dispatch Center following remaining explained to “just connect with the law enforcement for legit reasons.”

“I really feel insecure,” Khetarpal is listened to telling an operator in a 911 simply call posted by Up News Facts affiliate WOIO. “I have not been capable to ask any of my close friends for enable.”

Khetarpal was “belligerent,quot and insisted that it was a reputable motive to phone 911, according to a legal criticism revealed by The Smoking Gun.

Khetarpal was arrested and subsequently registered in the Stark County Jail. She accused of interrupting public expert services, a felony of the fourth degree.

He was released on February 14 with a bail of $ two,500 and must look in court on February 27.