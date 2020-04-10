Female accused of licking $1,800 worthy of of goods at grocery retail outlet

Friday Early Forecast
Online video
Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa Typical Clinic
Video
Pasco Co. girl dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for many others
Video clip
Charity groups arrive alongside one another to feed farm employee
Video
Are Vapers at a better threat for COVID-19?
Online video
a Kenneth Metropolis dance team does region line dancing at a socially satisfactory distance
Movie
Family paid practically $8,000 for reunion journey, canceled due to the fact of COVID-19 VRBO host trying to keep funds
Video
St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from demise threats
Movie
‘The Getaway’ video that leaked went viral, now triggering loss of life threats to proprietor
Online video
Sarasota Memorial Healthcare facility having part in 2 medical trials hoping to handle COVID-19
Video clip
Bay space charity demands aid to assistance the homeless
Video clip
National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and drinking water source
Video