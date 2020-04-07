Female Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Relationships With Yoon Hak SUPERNOVA; Rumors Offered She Visits Adult Entertainment Development

Following the news that YON Right SUPERNOVA has been diagnosed with a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it has been reported that some women who have been in contact have also been diagnosed with the virus.

On April 7, a News1 outlet reported that on March 26, Yoon Hak met a woman (nicknamed “A”) who works at a adult entertainment organization in Gangnam. It was reported that she began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on March 29 and she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 2.

Representative Yoon Hak told Newsen’s outlet, “It is true that ‘A’ adult entertainment workers who have tested positive are Yoon Hak’s acquaintances, but they have only met in other locations. Yoon Hak is not attending adult entertainment events.”

Yoon Hak returned from Japan on March 24 and was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27. He went to the hospital on March 31 and received positive test results on April 1. He sought treatment at a medical center for mild symptoms. According to reports, Yoon Hak has now been criticized for not spending two weeks in the quarry after returning from abroad.

The report further states that roommates and co-workers of “A” have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is reported that “A” was the 44th Gangnam case while the 51st case (hereinafter “B”) was a roommate and colleague in the adult entertainment establishment, and both were in their early to mid 30’s. “B” entered the quarantine independently when “A” was diagnosed. Although he first produced negative test results on April 2, the second test came back with positive test results on April 6.

Some reports suggest that “B” also contracted COVID-19 after direct contact with Yoon Hak. However, the Korean Economic Daily wrote that sources from the city of Seoul and the Gangnam district explained that this was due to an error in the initial records provided by the city and the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Sources said that the 44th Gangnam case (“A”) contracted COVID-19 from Yoon Hak and the 55th case (“B”) were allegedly contracted from “A.”

After meeting Yoon Hak on March 26, the “A” report in the adult entertainment defense ranged from March 27 to the morning. He entered isolating himself after experiencing symptoms on March 29. According to KBS, Gangnam district and epidemiological investigators are conducting a survey of all staff and guests at the establishment during the move. It was reported that the establishment was huge, with more than 100 staff members and more than 500 guests on Day “A” working as they did not realize they had contracted COVID-19.

