Female family, 91, says her jewelery was ‘stolen’ during hospital stay – News – The Palm Beach Post

Ninety-one-year-old Marina Kvint from Delray Beach was rushed to Delray Medical Center on March 27 with a broken hip. She was wearing a wedding ring that had still not gone off her finger for years, a necklace with the Jewish star of David, a Swiss watch, and gold emerald earrings.

When she left the hospital on April 13 after a successful surgery and rehabilitation visit, she was given clothes, a pair of sneakers and a cell phone. But the jewelry was missing.

She constantly wants to know where her wedding ring is, said her son Misha Quint.

“This is a woman who may have had a ring on her finger for 68 years,” she said. “I’m really trying to find the answer.”

Marina Kvint recently celebrated her 68th wedding anniversary with her 96-year-old husband Girsha.

After answering repeated calls to Delray Medical Center, Quint filed a police report on April 16th. Police are investigating the case as a “lost property” because, according to the police unit, there are no signs that he has been hospitalized with jewelery. spokesman Ted White said the study could be reclassified if new data suggest otherwise.

Quint sees it differently.

“This wasn’t lost,” Quint said. “It was stolen. He went there with the jewelry and it was gone when he left. These are jewelry he never took away. “

He added that his mother could not even get a wedding ring from her finger.

Kvint suffered a hip injury in the fall while walking near Quint’s home. He was alone at the time.

Hospital coronavirus restrictions from visitors prevent her from seeing her mother during and after surgery. Quint was also unable to visit him at the rehabilitation center.

After learning that someone had a virus there, he took his mother home. Before leaving, he went to the hospital to find that the jewelry was missing. He said there was nothing on file.

Quint pointed out that if it hadn’t been for the virus, he would have been there to make sure the jewelry was identified and properly recorded in the hospital. He would also have realized that the jewelry was missing when he arrived at the rehabilitation facility.

But due to anti-virus visits, his only contact with his mother was through Facetime from March 27th to April 13th. According to Quint, jewelry is worth $ 2,000 to $ 3,000.

“It’s not about the money,” he noted. “It’s the sentimental value it has for my mother. She has a little dementia, so it has been very difficult for her. “

Misha Quint is a well-known cellist who arrived in the United States from Leningrad from Russia in 1989. He performed there with the Moscow State Symphony, the Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Leningrad State Orchestra. Since leaving Russia, he has performed with the Metropolitan Symphony, the New York Chamber Orchestra, and the New York Chamber Symphony.

His parents moved to the United States four years ago and recently moved to Delray Beach. Quint said his mother has recovered well from the surgery, walking 100 steps a day with the help of a walker.

He said he was pleased with the treatment he received at the Delray Medical Center and Rehabilitation Center. He thinks a hip fracture in an aged woman can be very serious.

“But no one had to go through what we went through,” he said. “In this time of uncertainty, it’s important that we all stay together – neighbors, friends, even acquaintances. We should condemn those who would take advantage of the crisis to their own advantage, those who see this as an opportunity to take advantage of the elderly and protect those of us who do not have a voice. The memory of her stolen jewelry, her husband’s 68-year-old wedding ring, is priceless. “

Delray Medical Center was not available for comment on Monday.

