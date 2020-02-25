female,-four-teenagers-arrested-in-stolen-auto-from-carjacking-in-the-vicinity-of-illinois-health-related-district:-law-enforcement

A female and four teens have been charged right after they have been allegedly caught inside a motor vehicle stolen in a weekend carjacking on the In close proximity to West Facet.

A 15-12 months-previous boy is charged with aggravated fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle, Chicago law enforcement mentioned.

An 18-yr-outdated Romeoville lady, Odyssey Grace, and three male juveniles, two 16 many years outdated and a person 17, face a misdemeanor depend just about every of legal trespass to a vehicle, law enforcement claimed.

The motor vehicle was stolen in a Feb. 22 carjacking in the 1800 block of West Ogden Avenue, law enforcement reported.

A 24-calendar year-outdated girl was driving about nine: 30 a.m. when she was hit from guiding by a Honda, police claimed. When she bought to look at for destruction, an individual remaining the Honda and pushed the woman aside to get into her car.

The Honda fled on Van Buren, and the girl declined health care procedure.

On Sunday, officers noticed the stolen car or truck enter a ramp on I-290 and alerted Illinois State Police, who stopped the automobile in Gurnee and arrested the occupants, police said.

Court docket info was not immediately obtainable.