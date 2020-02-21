[female-group-seeya-opens-up-about-misunderstandings-among-associates-and-their-disbandment-in-2011]

On the February 21 broadcast of JTBC’s “Sugar Guy 3,” 2000s lady group SeeYa (Kim Yeon Ji, Lee Bo Ram, Nam Gyu Ri) appeared as attendees.

The team debuted in 2006 and disbanded in 2011. When requested about their disbandment, Kim Yeon Ji reported, “At the time, every single of us had our individual points heading on, and we also experienced a lot of promotions, so we under no circumstances opened up to every single other or had deep discussion.”

She continued, “We all experienced issues, but since we knew how difficult it was, we couldn’t outwardly present our struggles. If we had talked about these points sooner, I imagine we would have been in a position to comprehend each individual other much more.”

Lee Bo Ram mentioned, “Honestly, we weren’t so young that you could say we had been immature, but I think I was missing in a lot of approaches. There was a misunderstanding, and it felt like the reality, so I stopped seeing [Nam Gyu Ri]. A single, and then two many years passed, and I regretted my actions. I want I had just been experienced and talked it by with her.” She added, “And I was seriously terrified of her. Contemplating of what would happen if she designed a bad choice, I was genuinely, truly frightened. Personally, I’m so grateful that she acquired by means of it and continued dwelling.”

Nam Gyu Ri, who left the team in 2009 and afterwards returned for the group’s ultimate promotions in 2011, mentioned, “Thinking back on our youthful selves, it was probably straightforward for others to consider that we have been seriously joyful, considering that we were truly loved, would acquire No. one, and experienced a good deal of supporters. But we have been little ones in our early 20s who had just commenced doing the job. We ended up so young and scared. And the best I could do at the time was to go away the group.”

She claimed, “I didn’t have any hopes that I would be able to return to the market, and I was even hunting into emigration, so I could go away Korea.”

